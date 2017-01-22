Nagaland BJP Releases ULB Poll Manifesto

Nagaland State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its candidates have vigorously commenced campaigning for the ensuing municipal and town council elections 2017 since its state-wide election campaign launching programme at Dimapur on January 18.

Subsequently, several wards had accordingly held prayer meetings and launched their ward-wise campaign programmes. The State BJP has also organised teams of campaigners who are visiting every ward and canvassing for votes along with the candidates on the party’s manifestoes and programmes.

As election campaigns are also filled with rhetoric in the race to ensure the candidates’ success, Nagaland BJP, however, clarified that every content of speeches by several individuals should not be interpreted as the party’s organisational policy statements.

The 10 points manifesto of Nagaland BJP for the state-wide municipal and town council elections included maintaining price control of essential commodities, ensure sanitation, effective drainage system, clean drinking water infrastructure,

ensure regular supply of Public Distribution System (PDS) items, urinal sheds in cities and towns, build market sheds and car parking space, build tribal boys and girls student hostels, build footsteps in hilly cities and towns, and ensuring transparent and corrupt free government.

Nagaland BJP has assured to fulfil and enhance these most demanding and immediate necessities if the people vote BJP candidates into office in respective city and towns. It, therefore, appealed to the people to support and cast their votes for the party candidates overwhelmingly.

Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu also directed all the party workers, party candidates and supporters to focus on the election campaigns and strategies to come out successful in the ensuing municipal elections as BJP is a national party and committed to equitable development of various members of the society of every caste, tribe, creed, women, men, children, religion, physically challenged, economically deprived etc. In this effort, all the BJP party workers, candidates and supporters are directed to restrain from participating in any anti-election protest meetings or rallies.

Nagaland BJP also appealed to the civil societies to refrain from causing anymore pressures on the municipal candidates after the nomination withdrawal date of January 17 for ethical reasons. Considering the fact that after the sentiments of the civil societies have been made known and candidates have been pressured tremendously by the civil societies, the State BJP felt that it would be prudent and ethical for the civil societies to realise and restrain itself from pressurising the candidates against their will any further.

-Eastern Mirror