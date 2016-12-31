Nagaland BJP to Observe Good Governance Day on December 30

The Nagaland unit of BJP President Visasolie Lhoungu, while introducing the concept and purpose of Good Governance during an event held at its party office in Dimapur, declared that the Nagaland state BJP would observe the Good Governance Day on December 30 every year.

In a statement issued by BJP Nagaland General Secretary (Media) & Spokesperson, Jaangsillung Gonmei said, “Mr Lhoungu made the declaration during the Good Governance day observed by the state BJP on account of the 92nd Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 30, where the state party officials and workers gathered at a simple ceremony to honour the former Prime Minister.”

The programme organised by the state Good Governance Committee (GGC) was chaired by Mulai Khiamniungan, Member Secretary of the committee.

The Convener of the Good Governance Committee S T Sangtam also explained the constitutional basis, meaning and purpose of Good Governance Day.

Dr Kuhoi Zhimomi Member of the Good Governance Committee recounted the life History and Contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Dr Temsuwati, also a member of the Good Governance Committee gave a detailed account of Implementation of 66 Centrally sponsored schemes out of, which 16 were flag ship programmes.