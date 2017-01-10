Nagaland Civic Polls: Tribal Bodies Urge Candidates to Withdraw Nominations

Sumi Hoho, Chakhesang Public Organization and two Ao village councils- Khar and Longchemdang- have also urged the candidates to withdraw their nominations for the February 1 civic polls in Nagaland.

While acknowledging those candidates for paying heed to the call of the Hoho by refraining from filing nominations, Sumi Hoho has asked those candidates who filed nominations for Zunheboto Town Council to withdraw their candidature in the larger interest of the Sumis and the Nagas in general.

In a press statement, Sumi Hoho president Toniho Yepthomi and general secretary Vihuto Asumi alleged that despite appeal to all intending candidates to refrain from filing nominations, NPF candidates led by working president Huskha Yepthomi and MLA Hukavi Zhimomi ignored the Hoho’s appeal and went ahead with their entourage and security forces and forcefully filed nominations.

In this regard, Sumi Hoho warned that the the two leaders would be solely held responsible if any complications may arise in future causing hindrances or infringement upon the practices and rights of Sumi people. Meanwhile, Sumi Hoho reaffirmed to stick to its resolution to oppose the ULBs elections till the existing Municipal Act was thoroughly reviewed and ensure that Nagas’ social practises and customary procedures are protected.

It also affirmed that it would never accept and would not compromise that infringe Article 371A. On 33 % reservation, the Hoho viewed that at “par with men, women too, competent and desirous can go ahead for open contest from anywhere if they wished to and hold any position as men does”.

Khar Village Council (KVC) and Longchemdang Village Council (LVC) have served seven-day deadline to the 13 candidates in Mangkolemba Town Council to withdraw their nominations by January 16. In this regard, both the councils convened a meeting with the candidates who have filed nominations. However, only 11 of them turned up for the meeting, as two were out of station.

Chakhesang Public Organization (CPO) has directed all the candidates who had filed nominations to the municipal/town council election to withdraw their nomination papers on or before January 12. This was decided at the CPO executive council meeting of the 35th general session held on January 9 at Yoruba village according to a joint statement issued by CPO president Kekhwengulo Lea and general secretary Mutsivoyi Kotso. The resolution was a reaffirmation of the CPO emergency meeting held on January 3, 2017 to direct all candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.

CPO also warned that in the event of non-compliance, defaulters would be ex-communicated for a period of seven (7) years as per Chakhesang customary law as deemed fit as adopted at Pfutsero. In order to ensure withdrawal, CPO directed respective village council chairman, colony chairman and GB’s to co-ordinate with the CYF and to complete the process before the stipulated given time.

CPO appealed to the state government to review its decision and defer the civic polls. It also appealed on the JACWR to consider the appeal made by various tribal organisations and withdraw the SLP in the greater interest of the Naga people. CPO appealed on NMA to gracefully review the application in the Supreme Court.

CPO also applauded the “steadfastness” of APO, Ao Senden and other tribal Hohos on ULB election issue and expressed solidarity to work together till the demand is fulfilled. Further, The organization also urged the State government to call for consultative meeting with the tribal Hohos at the earliest.

-Nagaland Post