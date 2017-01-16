Nagaland Civil Groups Reiterate Call for Nomination Withdrawal

Various organisations and councils across Nagaland have reaffirmed their total opposition against the state government for not heeding their concerns and going ahead with the February 1, 2017 elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULB). The organisations also issued a last minute reminder to all candidates to withdraw nominations, with the last date for filing nominations on January 17.

The Joint Co-ordination Committee of Central Nagaland Tribes Council on Sunday called out to all NPF party candidates of Dimapur to immediately withdraw nominations for the ULB elections. The council which is a conglomerate of Ao, Sema, Lotha tribes asserted that if the candidates fail to comply with the appeal, they would be expelled from Dimapur jurisdiction. Addressing the media in Dimapur on Sunday, convener Supu Jamir, co-convener Vekhosayi Nyekha and secretary Renbo Ngullie said that other candidates from Dimapur had expressed willingness to withdraw their nominations if the NPF party candidates comply. It was also announced that a mass public rally in Dimapur will be organised in the event of non-compliance of the unanimous resolution at an appropriate time after January 17.

The call for withdrawal of nominations was not only confined to Dimapur and the capital but resounded across the state. Chumoukedima Village Council along with leaders of 16 tribal units of Chumukedima town on Sunday decided to issue last notice to candidates under its jurisdiction to withdraw nomination papers by January 16, 2017. The council and tribal units also appealed to the state government to postpone the ULB elections until the issue was thoroughly deliberated, rectified and settled. The Chakhesang Public Organisation has expressed gratitude on all candidates who had filed their nominations but withdrew as per its resolution. It urged the Chozuba Range Public Organisation and Phek Area Public Organisation to submit antecedents of ‘defaulting’ candidates by January 16, 2017

The Lotha Hoho Joint Action Committee (LHJAC) comprising of frontal organisations and villages also unanimously resolved to once again appeal to the candidates from the community to immediately withdraw their candidatures for the civic body polls in the larger interest of the Lothas and Nagas in general. The LHJAC questioned the NPF central leadership for issuing stern warning to candidates of other districts to not withdraw nominations when the party had failed to even field a single candidate in Kohima and Mokokchung district.