Nagaland CM Justifies Women Reservation Move

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Tuesday clarified the government’s decision to hold urban local bodies election with 33 per cent reservation for women and urged tribal bodies opposing it to reconsider their stand.

“Real empowerment of women will be achieved only when they are empowered politically,” he said at a programme organised on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, adding, “In the same manner we have accepted reservation in government jobs for weaker sections, reservation for women has to be provided to fully utilise their potential.”

Chief Minister further appealed to the tribal organisations opposing holding ULB polls with women reservation to reconsider their stand and to let the elections go ahead as scheduled on February 1. “Today, as the whole nation is observing the National Girl Child Day, I want to take this opportunity to once again appeal to the people of Nagaland, including the tribal organisations and groups opposing women reservation in ULB, to reconsider their stand,” stated Zeliang.

He requested them not to impose their views on others through threats and intimidation if they cannot change their opinion on the issue. A conglomerate of Naga organisations has threatened an indefinite bandh in Nagaland if the government failed to postpone the February 1 polls by January 26.

They claim that it infringed on the special rights of the Naga people guaranteed under Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

Zeliang, however, added, “Times have changed and we have to march ahead with the changing times.”