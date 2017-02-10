Fri, 10 Feb 2017

Nagaland CM Rushes to Delhi; Meets Rajnath Singh, Ram Madhav

Nagaland CM Rushes to Delhi; Meets Rajnath Singh, Ram Madhav
February 10
11:51 2017
NET Bureau

Amidst heightening socio-political crisis in Nagaland, embattled Chief Minister TR Zeliang rushed to New Delhi on Thursday and had an emergency meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP NE in-charge Ram Madhav

In a marathon meeting, Zeliang apprised the Home Minister about the ongoing crisis in the state and discussed means to mitigate the same. The CM has urged for the Centre’s intervention for a central legislation to make woman reservation null and void by passing the Supreme Court ruling, sources said. Meanwhile, protest still continues in Nagaland against giving 33 percent reservation to women in local body election. Zeliang will go back to Nagaland on Friday. He refused to interact with the media in New Delhi.

