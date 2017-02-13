Nagaland CM to Address the Public

On the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang will address the masses on Monday.

“TR Zeliang will be delivering an address to the state at 7.30 PM on Monday on All India Radio, Kohima. Listeners are requested to tune in and listen to the address,” mentioned a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

Currently, Nagaland CM is in a conflict with a number of major influential organisations over his government’s decision to hold urban local bodies’ elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The main reason behind Zeliang’s radio address is to reach out to more and more people to assert his government’s position on the polls.

Presently, Naga People’s Front (NPF) is an ally of BJP. Both NPF and BJP are constituents of ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN).

It is worth mentioning that, once in a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out the people of the nation by addressing Maan-ki-baat.