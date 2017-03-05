Nagaland CM Wants Employees to be in Office by 9.30

Government employees have to be in office by 9.30 a.m., says new Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu. Unlike his predecessors, Liezietsu means business and he also means to stick to the mantras as he dictated to the heads and administrative heads of department: Be punctual in office; set your office in order; and give the best of your services to the public.

“Salaries are paid to government employees and they are required to attend to their duties for a specific period of time on all working days,” the 81-year-old Chief Minister said. “If traffic congestion is the reason employees cannot reach their office on time, they should leave home early for their places of work,” he said.

He also insisted that his movement through the city “should not inconvenience any member of the public. “I am a public servant and I have no right to inconvenience the people I serve while moving through the city,” the Chief Minister told his OSD (Security) and insists that his convoy wait out in the traffic jam like any other motorist caught in the morning rush.

He instructed his officers not to fix any appointment, even for ministers and legislators, with him at his private residential office “except under unavoidable situations”. “I have a fully functional office at the Secretariat and so do they. They should attend their offices and if need be, meet me there at the Secretariat. And so should bureaucrats,” he said.

