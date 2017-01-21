Nagaland Congress Urges Government to Postpone ULB Polls

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has requested Nagaland government to postpone Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections for wide consultation and to develop consensus in view of the differences on Nagaland Municipal Act raised by tribal organisations and village councils.

NPCC president K Therie said, “Congress party had welcomed the ULB elections when it was announced by the state government with 33% women reservation as it presumed that the ruling 60 members were in command by resolving the past issues raised by the Ao community and the NMA.”

Therie further added that it is perturbed to note more issues popped up just before filing of nominations with stiff opposition from various tribal organisations and village councils which went out of control thereby prompting the government to extend the last date for filing nominations.

“Observing the situation, many Congress workers fully co-operated with the civil societies and did not search candidates,” Therie stated, adding, “On January 7, few Congress nominees filed nominations assuring the tribal hohos to follow suit if the DAN nominees withdraw their nomination.”

“Ensuing ULB elections is important to provide clean and decent councils and send a strong message of denouncement of demonetisation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by telling him that we live in democracy and do not agree to diktats,” he said.

In this regard, he urged to all urban voters to send the message of disapproval to the Prime Minister by voting for the few brave-heart Congress nominees and Independent candidates left in the ULB election. “Voting for DAN nominees would mean approving demonetisation, which according to him will be a terrible mistake.”