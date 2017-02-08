Wed, 08 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland Crisis: Tribal Bodies Give Three-Days Ultimatum to TR Zeliang

Nagaland Crisis: Tribal Bodies Give Three-Days Ultimatum to TR Zeliang
February 08
13:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima, and the Joint Action Committee (JCC) have given three days’ ultimatum to the Chief Minister TR Zeliang to step down on moral ground.

The decision was taken at a coordination meeting of apex bodies of Phom, Chakhesang, Ao, Rengma, Sumi, Lotha, Zeliang, Pochury, Konyak, Sangtam, Kuki, Angami tribes in the presence of ENPO, JCC and NTAC. The coordination meeting agreed that the situation in Nagaland has been created due to the betrayal by the state cabinet.

Tribal bodies further mentioned the consultative meeting called by the Chief Minister as anti Naga, the bodies noted that holding an army flag March was ridiculous because such an exercise is required only when the lives of the people are at threat and not against government functionary.

As per the bodies, Zeliang has sufficiently exhibited his unconcern towards the people’s suffering and preparing to do anything to achieve his wishes. “This is a threat to social peace and life which needs an immediate remedy. This remedy and the constituent historic movement will be directed by the NTAC, Kohima and the JCC.”

However, reacting on the demand put forward by various organizations, Nagaland CM TR Zeliang stated, “found no reason to resign since the demand for resignation is beyond the issue of 33% Women Reservation.” Zeliang further asserted that he can only step down if majority of the elected members say so or through a floor test and so long he enjoyed majority support, there is no need for him to resign.

Tags
TR Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.