Fri, 10 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland GB Federation Urges NNPGs to Initiate Separate Talk

Nagaland GB Federation Urges NNPGs to Initiate Separate Talk
March 10
16:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nagaland GB Federation (NGBF) has requested for initiating a separate political dialogue between the Government of India (GoI) and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in the state.

This was contained in a joint statement issued to the media after a joint meeting between ‘Working Group’ of Naga National Political Groups and NGBF held at Dimapur on Thursday.

The signatories said “NGBF, after having understood the official position of the Government of India that integration was not possible, maintained that Naga nation rebuilding must begin earnestly.

In this regard, NGBF had come to a conclusion that a separate political dialogue must be initiated between GoI and NNPGs of present Nagaland state for an acceptable and honourable political solution for mainland Nagas.

The house also asserted that the ultimate desire of the Naga people is to live and progress as free independent people and until such time arrives, solution for mainland Nagas will go a long way in strengthening the Naga identity, preserve and promote emotional integration among Nagas in India and Myanmar.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.