Nagaland GB Federation Urges NNPGs to Initiate Separate Talk

Nagaland GB Federation (NGBF) has requested for initiating a separate political dialogue between the Government of India (GoI) and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in the state.

This was contained in a joint statement issued to the media after a joint meeting between ‘Working Group’ of Naga National Political Groups and NGBF held at Dimapur on Thursday.

The signatories said “NGBF, after having understood the official position of the Government of India that integration was not possible, maintained that Naga nation rebuilding must begin earnestly.

In this regard, NGBF had come to a conclusion that a separate political dialogue must be initiated between GoI and NNPGs of present Nagaland state for an acceptable and honourable political solution for mainland Nagas.

The house also asserted that the ultimate desire of the Naga people is to live and progress as free independent people and until such time arrives, solution for mainland Nagas will go a long way in strengthening the Naga identity, preserve and promote emotional integration among Nagas in India and Myanmar.