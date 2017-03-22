‘Nagaland Govt Supports Dialogue Between Centre, NSCN-IM’

Nagaland Governor P.B. Acharya on Tuesday said the Naga People’s Front-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government will continue to support the ongoing political dialogue between the central government and National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah).

“My government supports the ongoing political dialogue between the government and the NSCN (IM) and would continue to strive to work for a final solution to the more than six decades old Naga political issue in a peaceful, inclusive and honourable manner,” he said in his address at the beginning of the Budget Session.

The Governor also appealed to Khaplang faction of the NSCN to resume ceasefire with the Centre in the larger interest of the Nagas. On Myanmar’s move to fence its border at Pangsha and Noklak, Acharya said through the collective efforts of the civil society organisations, the state government and the central government, it has been possible to impress upon the Myanmar government to stop the border fencing work.

“Such a move on the part of the Myanmar government has the potential to adversely affect the free movement regime, besides the traditional social and economic ties that exist between the people in these areas on both sides of the border,” he said. The Governor said the government will continue to make efforts to ensure that no similar fencing works are carried out in the international border areas in Nagaland.

In the course of his speech, Acharya announced that the state government has decided to implement revision of pay for state government employees following implementation of recommendation of the seventh central pay commission by the central government.

Noting that progress were made on several developmental fronts on the one hand, Acharya however said the government faced various problems in conducting elections to Urban Local Bodies in the State, leading to violence and the elections being ultimately declared null and void on February 2.

He said a judicial inquiry has been ordered to probe into violence that led to the death of two people in Dimapur district in protest against the 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies elections infringing Article 371-A of the constitution. The Governor said the assembly that Information Technology infrastructure has been created at customary courts in all the eleven districts of the state.

“The efforts of Information Technology & Communication (ICT) in promoting IT sector in the State bore fruit when the state received the Computer Society of India Nihilent e-Govemance Award for the best performing State in the North East Region for IT and e-Governance initiatives on January 24,” he stated.

