Nagaland: Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries Support Zeliang

Several cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries of Nagaland have issued a strong reminder that all legislators still support former chief minister TR Zeliang and indicated that his return as chief minister was imminent.

According to media and press bureau of NPF, legislators have lamented that despite enjoying support TR Zeliang had to step down due to the violent mobs who demanded his resignation within a specific period and for which Zeliang gracefully resigned for the sake of peace and harmony in the society.

PHED minister Chotisuh Sazo claimed, “Though all 60 members of the assembly supported Zeliang, sacrificed for the sake of peace and harmony in the society.

Further Sazo reasserted that the decision to conduct elections to ULBs was a collective one to pre-empt the Supreme Court from passing any adverse decision which would affect Article 371A. “Civic societies protested against ULB elections with 33% women reservation to protect traditional and customary practices as enshrined in Article 371A but when vested political interests entered the movement, TR Zeliang had to resign.”

CL John minister of rural development stated “TR Zeliang was crucified for no fault of his and how the government was saved by his supreme sacrifice.“CM’s chair did not belong to any single person.” He also cited how Dr Hokishe and Dr SC Jamir both vacated the chair but reoccupied it. In the same, way CL John expressed confidence that TR Zeliang would reoccupy the chair.