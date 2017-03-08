Wed, 08 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland: Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries Support Zeliang

Nagaland: Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries Support Zeliang
March 08
14:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Several cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries of Nagaland have issued a strong reminder that all legislators still support former chief minister TR Zeliang and indicated that his return as chief minister was imminent.

According to media and press bureau of NPF, legislators have lamented that despite enjoying support TR Zeliang had to step down due to the violent mobs who demanded his resignation within a specific period and for which Zeliang gracefully resigned for the sake of peace and harmony in the society.

PHED minister Chotisuh Sazo claimed, “Though all 60 members of the assembly supported Zeliang, sacrificed for the sake of peace and harmony in the society.

Further Sazo reasserted that the decision to conduct elections to ULBs was a collective one to pre-empt the Supreme Court from passing any adverse decision which would affect Article 371A. “Civic societies protested against ULB elections with 33% women reservation to protect traditional and customary practices as enshrined in Article 371A but when vested political interests entered the movement, TR Zeliang had to resign.”

CL John minister of rural development stated “TR Zeliang was crucified for no fault of his and how the government was saved by his supreme sacrifice.“CM’s chair did not belong to any single person.” He also cited how Dr Hokishe and Dr SC Jamir both vacated the chair but reoccupied it. In the same, way CL John expressed confidence that TR Zeliang would reoccupy the chair.

Tags
TR Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.