Nagaland: Sitaram Yechury Questions Modi on Naga Accord

Post severe protests in Nagaland against 33 per cent quota for women in urban local bodies, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday questioned the Modi government over the Nagaland peace accord.

“Nagaland is burning. Fair to ask what happened to the ‘Naga Accord’ (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi signed with great fanfare on live TV,” Yechury tweeted.

Expressing concerns over the situation in some Northeastern states, Yechury blamed ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being focused on power grabbing. “Besides Nagaland, Manipur troubled. Situation in Assam volatile. Security concerns in Arunachal Pradesh. And BJP focused solely on grabbing power.”

Kohima on Thursday witnessed violence as a mob went on the rampage, burning government properties and vandalizing official vehicles in protest against Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang’s refusal to meet their demand on local body polls.

