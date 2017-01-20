Fri, 20 Jan 2017

Nagaland Students Federation Urges Modi to Stop Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

Nagaland Students Federation Urges Modi to Stop Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing
January 20
15:07 2017
The apex students’ body in Nagaland has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the works on the border fencing between India and Myanmar in Noklak Sub-division of Tuensang district.

“We come to you through this representation with very great hope and high expectation to bring an amicable solution to the divisive border fencing between India and Myanmar” said Naga Students Federation said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister sent through the Governor’s office.

The NSF expressed resentment against the border fencing along the international boundary between India and Myanmar.

“Despite creation of the artificial geographical boundary, people in the region are peace loving and have been rendering much effort to maintain peace and tranquility along the area,” said NSF president Subenthung Kithan and assistant general secretary Kesosul Christopher Ltu.

The NSF also sought the immediate intervention of the Prime Minister to address the matter.

