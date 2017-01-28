Sat, 28 Jan 2017

Nagaland to Go Ahead with ULB Polls

January 28
13:13 2017
The Nagaland state Cabinet on Friday decided to go ahead with the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled to be held on February 1, stating that it cannot be deferred.

The decision to go ahead with the polls was taken post a lengthy meeting of the state cabinet held in Kohima on Friday. A press statement from the commissioner and secretary to the Nagaland Chief Minister said, “The cabinet decided that the polls would be taken to its logical conclusion as per provisions of law.”

This decision came in the backdrop of appeals made by various organizations for deferment of the municipal elections. The statement further directed that adequate arrangements may be taken by administration and police for smooth conduct of elections. It however also made clear that the state government is ready for dialogue with tribe Hohos and other organizations to explain the position of the government.

Meanwhile, various Naga tribal organisations have called for a dawn to dusk bandh in Nagaland on Saturday to protest against the state government’s decision of holding elections to municipal and town councils on February 1.

