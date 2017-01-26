Nagaland ULB Election: JCC Defers January 27 Bandh

The Joint Co-ordination Committee (JCC) Dimapur has postponed the Nagaland statewide bandh proposed to begin from January 27 in protest against the conduct of the ULB election, after the Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang made a request to the JCC on Wednesday.

On invitation, a nine-member team from JCC had a sitting with the CM at his official residence in Kohima to deliberate on the ongoing tussle between the state government and the Naga civil societies and tribal hohos over the conduct of the municipal and town council election slated on February 1, 2017.

JCC convener Supo Jamir, in a press sitting late Wednesday evening informed that the CM had requested the JCC to postpone the proposed bandh on January 27, while seeking time to consult with his Cabinet colleagues in order to review the forthcoming ULB elections.

To this effect, a Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on January 27, Friday, the JCC members were told. While there was a lot of deliberation on the issue during the meeting, the JCC convener declined to spell out details. Following the meeting with the CM, a meeting of the JCC comprising of representatives from almost all the major Naga tribes and organizations was held at the Chakhesang Hoho building at 3:00PM.

During the meeting, the house decided to honour the appeal made by the Chief Minister and postpone the statewide bandh on January 27 to January 28, 2017. However, if there is no positive response from the state government by January 27, the JCC will go ahead with the bandh with effect from January 28 till February 1, 2017, the polling day. The JCC has endorsed the Dimapur Naga Youth Front to supervise the proposed bandh.

Meanwhile, the Sumi Hoho (SH) and the Western Sumi Hoho (WSH) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday and issued a final directive to all Sumi candidates for the ULB elections to retire/forfeit their candidature on or before January 27. Failing which, they cautioned that the January 11, 2017 Sumi Hoho Resolutions of Excommunications shall be imposed upon.

A joint statement from the two organisations informed that the meeting resolved to endorse the JCC resolution for imposition of state wide bandh. The meeting empowered the Zunheboto Town Youth Organization and Western Sumi Youth Front to implement the bandh.

In the event the Government of Nagaland forcibly installs the Council at Zunheboto “against the wishes and rights of the people,” the meeting resolved that “complete non-cooperation will be imposed upon the council.” “No forms of taxations and contributions shall be levied from the Sumi public. For implementation of which, Zunheboto Town Youth Organization (ZTYO) shall be fully empowered,” it added.

The meeting further agreed that “non cooperation shall be applied to all Sumi ULB candidates/councillors in the form of debarring from all Sumi social activities and platforms.”

-Morung Express