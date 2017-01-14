Nagaland ULB Elections: 16 More Candidates Withdraw Nomination

The number of candidates withdrawing their nomination for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections increased to 53 on Friday, with 16 more candidates withdrawing their nominations on January 13.

On Friday, the number of candidates who withdrew their nominations included 2 from Phek, 4 from Chumukedima, 1 from Kiphire and 9 from Chozuba. The total district wise number of candidates who have now withdrawn from the polls is: Phek (6), Chumukedima (4), Kiphire (2), Chozuba (10), Meluri (2), Tobu (1), Pfutsero (27), and Dimapur (1). Only 482 candidates now remain as being validly nominated for the polls.

Meanwhile, the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) has informed that “some non- Nagaland Nagas from neighboring states have filed nominations,” which it stated is “very disturbing.”

Expressing “dismay about some non-indigenous Naga inhabitants from other states taking undue advantage in the name of the women reservation,” the CNTC informed public leaders like GBs/ Chairmen of various colonies and localities to be “vigilant of such practices which are detrimental to the Nagas of Nagaland.”

Irked that the 33 percent women reservation is being “imposed against the wishes of the people,” the CNTC has demanded immediate postponement of the ULB elections. The Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) meanwhile informed that February 15 is the deadline for withdrawal of nominations in Dimapur.

In this connection, a press note form the NCD informed the tribe union presidents of the Kuki, Kachari, Rongmei, Phom and Sangtam communities to contact the Vice President (Adm) Naga Council Dimapur “for urgent assignment” on or before 12:00 noon January 14.

