Nagaland Urban Local Bodies Polls to be Held on Feb 1, 2017

The elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland has been fixed for February 1, 2017 with 33 per cent women reservation. The tenure of the municipal bodies in Nagaland came to an end between December 2009 and March 2010, after which no election has been held till date.

The Nagaland government through the State Election Commission notified that general elections to the municipal and town councils in the state would be held on February 1 next year. State Election Commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen, in a notification signed yesterday, said period for filing of nomination would be from January 3 to 7, 2017, while the consolidated list of nomination would be posted on January 9.

Scrutiny of nomination papers would be on January 10 and list of validly nominated candidates would be posted on January 11 while application for revision of the order of the authority scrutinising the nominations would be done from January 12 to 14, 2017.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature would be January 17 and the list of contesting candidates and the list of polling stations would be posted on the same day.

The date of polling has been fixed for February 1, 2017 between 7 AM to 3 PM and date of re-poll, if any, would be held on February 3 while counting and declaration of results would be done on February 4, 2017, the notification said.

