Nagaland Violence: Centre Sensitive About Northeast, Says MoS Defence

Asserting that the Centre is extremely sensitive about the security of the north-eastern states, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Friday said that the ruling dispensation has taken all steps to combat the ongoing violence in Kohima.

Retorting to the insurgence of violence in Nagaland’s capital city, Bhamre said that the Centre has provided all arrangements to pacify the situation.

“We are well aware about the situation in the north-east, the Prime Minister and Defence Minister are very sensitive regarding all problems of the north-east whether it concerns the security of the north-east area, the border area as well as the overall developmental work of the north-east,” Bhamre told ANI.

“So, we are well aware of that and we have taken due precaution and I assure from the Defence Ministry to the people of north-east that we are very sensitive about their security and we have provided all arrangements like the Army and the Air Force,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju urged the agitators to make peace and share their grievances with the government. “Have to save the Nagaland Chief Minister. We understand people’s sentiments but it is not right to attack the Cabinet. I Appeal to people to talk to the government,” tweeted Rijiju.

Curfew and Section 144 continues to remain imposed in Dimapur and Kohima districts after a clash between the state police and a mob broke out against the state government’s decision to hold an election to urban local bodies (ULBs). Angry with the state government for deciding to hold polls on February 1 despite an earlier deal to postpone the election by two months, the youth armed with spears and machetes came out to the streets in protest.

However, tribal organisations in Nagaland were demanding the resignation of the TR Zeliang-led government after two people were killed and two others injured in Dimpaur when the police fired on a mob comprising hundreds of armed youth, who were trying to enter the private residence of the Chief Minister on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, elections to urban local bodies in 12 towns across the state were conducted amidst a shutdown called by tribal bodies opposing the polls.

