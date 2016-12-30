Nagas in Delhi Burn Manipur CM’s Effigy

Intensifying their protest against the arrest of the two UNC leaders and the unconstitutional formation of the new seven districts in Manipur, the committee of Joint Naga Civil Societies, Delhi (CJNCSD) organized a mass protest rally at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Thursday.

In a press release, CJNCSD information & publicity wing secretary, Sira Kharay, stated that a large number of Nagas thronged the streets of Jantar Mantar chanting “Nagas shall defend their land to the last man standing and burnt the effigies of Manipur CM O Ibobi and deputy chief minister Gaikhangam.”

Raising serious doubt on the political intention of the Centre for its continued silence on the issue, the CJNCSD questioned why the government of India has not raised even a single question to the Manipur government for the imprisonment of the two UNC leaders and unconstitutional formation of new seven districts.

Further, the committee criticised the government of India for insidiously siding with the communally fascist and anti-Naga regime of Ibobi Government at the cost of the legitimate aspiration of the Nagas. CJNCSD alleged the Centre’s indifferent attitude towards the present crisis was tantamount to dishonouring of the August 3, 2015 Naga Framework Agreement. It also asked “Is this how the Government of India wants to sell the Indian democracy and political institution to the Nagas?”

Pointing that Nagas have been defending every inch of their ancestral land, liberty, identity and dignity with blood and tears since the British times, CJNCSD dared the Manipur government to attempt to carve out even an inch of the Naga ancestral territory in the name of formation of new districts.

Also, reaffirming that Naga issue was a political issue, the committee has vowed to stand its ground with UNC till the unconditional release of the two UNC leaders and rolling back of the proposed seven districts. CJNCSD alleged that Ibobi has been targeting tribal lands through various unconstitutional legislative actions as the valley brothers cannot legally buy tribal lands. “Ibobi has been playing politics with the life, soul, land, dignity, identity and culture of the hill tribals to cling on to power by exploiting the anti-tribal sentiment of the valley brothers as the valley brothers are socially patterned to perceive any anti-tribal policy as the interest of the valley.”

CJNCSD further submitted another memorandum to the Prime Minister of India reiterating their demands including immediate nullification of the creation of the seven new districts; unconditional release of the two UNC leaders; to respect the 3rd August Naga Framework Agreement and to expedite the finalization of the Framework Agreement; imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur.

Also CBI enquiry into the December 18, 2016 communal violence against the innocent Naga civilian passengers at Imphal and immediate compensation for the victims.