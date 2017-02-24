NE Poets Misunderstood for Their Poetry of Politics and Brutality: Ngangom

Eminent Manipuri poet Robin S Ngangom believes it is wrong to typecast the poets from Northeast as unduly obsessed with the poetry of politics and brutality. Ngangom, who writes in English and Meitei, says some poets have moved beyond merely recording the events of insurgency.

“There is often this charge made that the poets of Northeast are unduly obsessed with the poetry of politics and brutality,” said Ngangom during the inaugural session of Northeast and Northern Writers’ Meet, adding, “But few fine poets have moved beyond merely recording events and have internalised the complex conflict between themselves and the social environment.”

He added the poets in Manipur often have to take the risk of writing as a witness to the political violence in the region, “To be a very tenacious witness to the agonising and recurrent political violence without sensationalising it is also a risk the poets have to often take. It will be a mistake to typecast them on the basis of these themes alone.”

“Northeast is not a homogeneous province. We have a very slender historical and geographical link to the rest of India. It remains little known and perhaps largely misunderstood. It has been singled out as India’s insurgent heartland,” he pointed. “Any introduction to the poetry of Northeast must address these two important questions that are major constituents of the region.”

According to him, the writer from the Northeast region differs from his counterparts in a significant way. “The uniqueness of the Northeast poetry comes from the consequence of the contemporary events. The writer from the region differs from his counterpart in the mainland in a very significant way.”