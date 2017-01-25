Wed, 25 Jan 2017

NE Students’ Body Urges Centre to Intervene in Solving Manipur Crisis

NE Students' Body Urges Centre to Intervene in Solving Manipur Crisis
January 25
11:49 2017
Expressing serious concern at the deteriorating condition in Manipur and the economic blockade since November 2016, the North East Students Organisation (NESO) has demanded that the Central Government intervene to solve the crisis.

At a meeting in Guwahati, the NESO demanded that the Centre bring all those involved to the negotiating table to amicably resolve the issue.

“The organisation would meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to request him to resolve the issue at the earliest,” said NESO Chairman Samuel B Jyrwa and general secretary S Prakash Singh.

The meeting also opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which aims at recognising all Hindu Bangladeshis as Indian citizens.

NESO advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya stated, “The government of India should realise the Northeast is not a dumping ground of illegal migrants, whoever they may be — Hindus or Muslims. The Northeast region will not take burden of any illegal foreigner who came after 1971 as per the Assam Accord.”

Samujjal Bhattacharya
