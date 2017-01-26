NEDA Will Not Last Long, Says Arunachal Congress

Pointing the infighting within NEDA constituents – BJP and PPA, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday said that the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) which was formed by BJP to make ‘Congress Mukt Northeast’ will not last long as it was formed with an eye on Assam Assembly election and to destabilize the Congress Government in Arunachal Pradesh.

Strongly criticizing PPA and BJP, the APCC said, “BJP had sidelined PPA and cheated the party after it fulfilled its ‘hidden agenda’.” Terming BJP as communal party, the Congress further said lotus will not bloom in NE states. It further said that PPA, a constituent of the NEDA, will betray other NEDA partners in days to come.

APCC also termed the allegation of snatching official documents from Assembly speaker as unfortunate. Citing the Kalikho Pul’s suicide case as pointed out by PPA, the Congress said the case needs to be handed over to CBI for independent enquiry.

Claiming that Kalikho Pul had sent a copy of ‘Mera Vichar’ (My Thoughts) to Prime Minister of India, Congress also questioned Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju as to why he is silent over the issue which, according the APCC, has created confusion in the minds of the people.