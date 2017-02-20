NEIGRIHMS Receives 3 Crore for Cleanliness

Bringing good news for Meghalaya, the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong bagged 2nd prize under Centre’s Kaya Kalp programme for cleanliness of hospitals. NEIGRIHMS received the award amongst the 16 Tertiary Care Central Government hospitals in India.

The award is recognition of the overall effort of all the staff members of the hospital in promoting cleanliness, hygiene, infection control thereby enhancing patient satisfaction and experience. It comes with a trophy, a citation and prize money of Rs. 3 crores in appreciation of the good work done.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi bagged the first prize, while the third prize went to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The Director in-charge of the Institute Prof. P Bhattacharya has congratulated and offered his gratitude to the patients, attendants and staff members for the feat achieved and had urged all those visiting the hospital to contribute in their own ways to keep the hospital clean for better patient care delivery. “This is another feather to the good work done by NEIGRIHMS in contributing towards achieving the goal of a ‘Clean India’.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda congratulated the entire team for being an example for others to follow.