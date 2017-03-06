NESCH Requests Delhi Police to Ensure Safety of NE People During Holi

The North East Support Centre & Helpline (NESCH) has requested the Delhi Police to ensure safety and security of Northeast people living in Delhi by making tight security arrangements during this Holi.

In a letter to Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Robin Hibu, the NESCH revealed, “It has received numerous abuse complaints during Holi festivals last year from the Northeast community living in the National Capital Regions (NCR), especially women, who are working in private companies.”

Apprehending that similar incidents might recur this year, the NESCH appealed Delhi Police to step up security vigils in places, where the Northeast population is high. “This security measure must be taken up at the earliest in order to avoid unpleasant incidents.”

In its letter to Hibu, who also is the Nodal Officer for Northeast, the NESCH informed that the locals throw/pour dirty waters from balcony of their houses. Some even throw coloured-water and firecrackers at NE women inappropriately.

Citing example of one of such incidents, the NESCH stated that a young Manipuri girl, who was on her way to office, was allegedly splashed with dirty water in the name of celebrating Holi last year by a group of men. Though she had requested them politely to spare her, the group reportedly did not listen to her requests, and rubbed her entire face with colours, instead.

In another similar incident, two couples from Nagaland, who were coming out from AIIMS Hospital after medical treatment, were allegedly badly treated with coloured-water balloons. Their medical papers/doctor’s prescriptions were also almost spoilt in it, In yet another incident, a young Mizo girl, who went to market to buy some food items, was allegedly grabbed behind by 4-6 young boys in the name of Holi greetings.

“Not only women, the men-folk are also susceptible to such incidents,” NESCH pointed.