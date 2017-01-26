New App to Help Manipur Voters Locate Booths, File Complaints via WhatsApp

To go the digital way in upcoming Manipur assembly polls, the state government on Wednesday launched a new mobile application called “e-Manipur election” which will provide several key information to the voters.

Chief Secretary O Nabakishore launched the app on the occasion of the 7th National Voters’ Day at City Convention Centre Hall. The App project head, Ramayan, who was in-charge of developing it, told PTI that some of the features have been introduced for the first time in the state and the country as well.

He said such an App was first launched in Bihar and then in West Bengal in their respective last elections. Later, Manipur authorities urged the Election Commission to devise it for the state.

Created by Software Education and Resource Private Limited, the App, which could be easily downloaded, consists of 4 new unique features, said the project head. The app has four new unique features, namely, Voter Slip, location of nearest booth, way to booth, and complaint through WhatsApp will assist the electorate in casting their votes easily than before, the app project head Ramayan added.

Launching the App, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore urged for free and fair polls in the state and underscored the necessity for all eligible electorate to participate in the two-phase elections in March. The function was organised by the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, and concluded with taking the pledge for National Voters’ Day and presentation of newly enrolled voters with Badges and Electronic Privacy Information Centre. Manipur goes to poll on March 4 and 8.

-PTI