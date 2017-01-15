New Child Adoption Norms to be Operational from Monday

To strengthen the child adoption mechanism in the country, recently notified Adoption Regulation, 2017, will become operational from Monday, the government said on Sunday.

“Adoption Regulations, 2017, framed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), as mandated under Section 68(c) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has been notified on January 4, 2017, by the Government Press and the Regulations shall be effective from January 16, 2017,” said the Ministry of Women and Child Development in a statement.

The Adoption Regulations, 2017, will replace the Adoption Guidelines, 2015, which was notified by the government on July 17, 2015, replacing the Adoption guidelines of 2011. “This will further strengthen adoption programme in the country by streamlining the adoption process,” the release added.

The new regulations have been framed to overcome the issues and challenges faced by adoption authorities and Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs). The regulation defines the procedures related to adoption by relatives, both within the country and abroad. The time period for the domestic PAPs, after reserving the child, for matching and acceptance has been increased to 20 days from the existing 15 days.

The new regulation provisions for the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to maintain a panel of professionally qualified social workers and increases the validity of Home Study Report from two to three years.

The Home Study Report, prepared by the CARA, contains details of the adoptive parents, including their social and economic status, background, standard of living and other family details. The new regulation entrusts the CARA to keep records of all adoptions, including adoptions by relatives, and ensure post-adoption follow-up.

