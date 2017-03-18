New Government Will Bring Real Development in Manipur: N Biren

State government’s top priority would be overall development of the hill areas, this was stated by newly appointed Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren.

“Manipur cannot be called developed unless both hills and plain are equitably developed,” said Biren. In this regard, he informed that cabinet meetings will be held in the hill districts and selection of beneficiaries of hill people for different schemes will be done in the hills with the presence of the heads of departments.

Biren was speaking to reporters during a visit at Palace compound where he had a meeting with the titular king of Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba, “In the last fifteen years the former government only mouthed development as a slogan without really performing on the ground.”

He however claimed that the new government will bring real development in the state. For this he will seek to re-establish the harmonious relationship between the hills and valley. The Chief Minister appealed to all the citizens of Manipur to address them as “WE” in place of “I” to usher in unity and communal harmony of Manipur.

“The major community group of the state has also a big role to bring the unity among all the ethnic communities by taking the role of big brother,” stated Biren, adding, “Government is considering investigation of the main grievances of the people in the hill areas so that the problems could be identified. The government will constitute a team for the purpose.”

Biren further reminded that the special issues like geographical factor and difficult conditions should be taken into consideration while preparing the development budget of the hill areas. “It is very difficult to transport raw materials in the far flung places of the hills areas. Besides, Union Ministers have agreed to extend financial assistance towards the development of hill areas, for which the state government is preparing a detailed project for submission to the Centre.”

Speaking about the encroachment on Indian soil in Manipur by Myanmarese authorities, he informed that he received an application from a Tribal Development Association. “We would send a team from the state government to inspect the situation at the spot and a report would be sent to the Centre for further actions.”