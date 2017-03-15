Wed, 15 Mar 2017

New Manipur CM Assures Economic Blockade Will be Lifted

March 15
17:20 2017
Manipur’s new Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said his first priority is to get lifted the indefinite economic blockade of the state imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC).

He was speaking to reporters shortly after his swearing-in at Raj Bhavan. The indefinite economic blockade imposed in the state from November 1, 2016, has caused immense hardships to the common people. The United Naga Council imposed it to protest the incumbent Congress government’s move to create two new districts of Sadar Hills and Jiribam, where the Nagas have substantial presence.

During campaigning ahead of the state assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party national leaders promised that the blockade would be lifted within 48 hours if the party formed the government in Manipur. The task has been made easier since the Naga People’s Front is a coalition partner in the BJP-led government in Manipur now.

However, informed sources said the UNC is unlikely to call off the blockade. The Congress government had maintained that the new districts were created for administrative convenience.

-IANS

N. Biren Singh
