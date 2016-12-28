Wed, 28 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

New Notes Worth Rs 27 Lakh Seized from Bank Manager in Mizoram

New Notes Worth Rs 27 Lakh Seized from Bank Manager in Mizoram
December 28
21:53 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New notes worth Rs 27 lakh were seized from the husband of a manager of the Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB) on Wednesday by the CID (SB) officials who arrested four persons in this connection. A trap was laid by CID (SB) officials for the MRB manager Lalhmufiahi and it was found that she along with her husband was trying to illegally exchange old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes worth Rs 45 lakh, a CID official said.

Lalhmufiahi and the person used by the Police admitted that the former would be paid Rs 45 lakh in old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations and she would pay Rs 27 lakh in new notes. The bank manager, her husband Remruatkima and two others were arrested. Lalhmufiahi stole Rs 26.04 lakh from the bank and borrowed the rest (Rs 96,000) from her friend, he said.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.