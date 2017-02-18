New Political Party in Sikkim on the Cards

President of the Sikkim Gorkha Jagran Sangh [SGJS], KB Rai has announced that he will be forming a new political party soon.

While addressing on Friday, Rai said, “I was forced to enter the political space as issues raised by Gorkha Jagran Sangh were not being taken seriously.”

Vowing to fight for the majority community, he asserted that he would not tolerate any dilution of Article 371F.

“The main agenda of the new party will be to seek equal political rights for the majority community,” he informed, adding, “The name of the party and its leaders will be announced soon.”