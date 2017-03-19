Sun, 19 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Newly Elected Manipur BJP MLAs Camping in Guwahati

Newly Elected Manipur BJP MLAs Camping in Guwahati
March 19
11:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The newly-elected BJP MLAs of Manipur are camping in Guwahati, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Saturday.

“It is a fact that BJP MLAs from Manipur are camping here. The Congress MLAs are also camping together in Manipur,” said Sarma, who is credited with enabling BJP form its first-ever government in Manipur.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting, the high profile Assam Cabinet minister said, “It (camping together) should be done as reports are flying that one party is trying to pull legislators from another and these have created apprehensions.”

Without elaborating Sarma said, “The MLAs (of Manipur) will be sworn-in tomorrow and the next day the Speaker of the legislative assembly will be elected followed by trust vote the same day.”

“We (BJP-led NEDA government) have 33 legislators and Congress 27 MLAs (in a 60-member House),” he said.

-PTI

Tags
Manipur BJP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.