Newly Elected Manipur BJP MLAs Camping in Guwahati

The newly-elected BJP MLAs of Manipur are camping in Guwahati, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Saturday.

“It is a fact that BJP MLAs from Manipur are camping here. The Congress MLAs are also camping together in Manipur,” said Sarma, who is credited with enabling BJP form its first-ever government in Manipur.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting, the high profile Assam Cabinet minister said, “It (camping together) should be done as reports are flying that one party is trying to pull legislators from another and these have created apprehensions.”

Without elaborating Sarma said, “The MLAs (of Manipur) will be sworn-in tomorrow and the next day the Speaker of the legislative assembly will be elected followed by trust vote the same day.”

“We (BJP-led NEDA government) have 33 legislators and Congress 27 MLAs (in a 60-member House),” he said.

