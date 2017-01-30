News Archive

Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Accident
    Truck Kills Seven: Ayodhya

Truck Kills Seven: Ayodhya

Seven people killed and seven others were injured when a speeding truck ran over them while they were sleeping near the divider of a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The

Arunachal Pradesh
    Arunachal Governor Asks Political Parties to Cooperate for Development

Arunachal Governor Asks Political Parties to Cooperate for Development

Arunachal Pradesh Governor-in-Charge, PB Acharya on Sunday called out to political parties to set aside their differences and co-operate for the development of the state. The newly instated Governor met

Assam
    Assam Reciprocates KPLT’s Unilateral Ceasefire

Assam Reciprocates KPLT’s Unilateral Ceasefire

Reciprocating the peace offer of militant outfit Karbi Peoples’ Liberation Tiger (KPLT), the Assam government has decided to stop counter insurgency operations by the security forces against KPLT till April

Bizarre
    2016: Top 10 Fake News Forwards That We (Almost) Believed

2016: Top 10 Fake News Forwards That We (Almost) Believed

From currency to salt-very little escaped the reach of fake or fabricated news in 2016. Rumours spread from WhatsApp and other social media into the mainstream media. Institutions such as

Business
    Vodafone, Idea in Merger Talks for Telco with 400 Million Users

Vodafone, Idea in Merger Talks for Telco with 400 Million Users

Ending months of speculation, Vodafone on Monday confirmed it is in talks with the Aditya Vikram Birla group for the merger of its Indian entity and Idea Cellular in what

Education
    Design Dreams

Design Dreams

  December Edition, Career, Dinesh Lahoti If Art and Creativity is what you love, a career in design is what you need to look for. The most beautiful thing in

Elections
    Assam Polls: Dissent in Congress over Ticket Distribution

Assam Polls: Dissent in Congress over Ticket Distribution

Dissent has again stuck the state congress with grassroot workers protesting against ‘outsiders’ and ‘new comers’ being shortlisted as probable candidates for the upcoming polls. With the central election committee

Entertainment
    French Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2016

French Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2016

Iris Mittenaere from France took her first walk as Miss Universe 2016 after host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner in Philippines on Monday. India’s Roshmitha Harimurthy couldn’t even

Environment
    Sikkim: Locals Fight to Save Their Community and Environment from Hydropower Projects

Sikkim: Locals Fight to Save Their Community and Environment from Hydropower Projects

By Athar Parvaiz While the government of Sikkim is determined to convert its rivers into so-called “white gold” by exploiting its vast hydropower resources, indigenous Lepchas of the state in

Fashion
    NE Designers Dipping into Diverse Attire of Regional Tribes

NE Designers Dipping into Diverse Attire of Regional Tribes

By Bappaditya Chatterjee Weavers and designers from India’s northeast are now focusing on creating a greater variety of patterns by incorporating features from the distinctly diverse attire of the large

Gossips
    Kissing on screen extremely scary: Kriti Kharbanda

Kissing on screen extremely scary: Kriti Kharbanda

Newbie Kriti Kharbanda, who is making her Bollywood debut with horror film “Raaz Reboot,” says kissing on-screen was a tough task for her. Kriti has worked extensively in down South,

    Health
        ‘Twice-Daily Radiation Therapy May Cut Cancer Death Risk’

    ‘Twice-Daily Radiation Therapy May Cut Cancer Death Risk’

    Treating head and neck cancer patients with a twice-daily radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy may reduce their risk of death from the disease, a new study has claimed. The study,

    International
    Lifestyle
    Manipur
        BJP Rejects Charges of Not Giving Tickets to Muslims in Manipur

    BJP Rejects Charges of Not Giving Tickets to Muslims in Manipur

    Rejecting allegations that the party is ignoring Muslims in ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly polls in Manipur, BJP on Monday said it has selected candidates on the basis of

    Meghalaya
        Smriti Irani Inaugurates Apparel and Garment Making Centre in Garo Hills

    Smriti Irani Inaugurates Apparel and Garment Making Centre in Garo Hills

    NET Bureau, Saidul Khan Union Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Monday said that if Centre and state government work together on issues of development the people will truly benefit.

    Mizoram
        Once Notorious for Liquor, This Mizoram Village Now Lives on Farming

    Once Notorious for Liquor, This Mizoram Village Now Lives on Farming

    Once notorious for illegally producing local liquor ‘Rakzu’, a Mizoram village is now living on farming and allied activities following the intervention of a central government-run rural livelihood project for

    Nagaland
        Zeliang Reiterates Firm Stance on ULB Polls

    Zeliang Reiterates Firm Stance on ULB Polls

    Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang made it clear on Sunday that the state government will conduct the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, slated for February 1 and warned that security

    National
        Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand in Govt’s 8-Member Olympics Task Force

    Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand in Govt’s 8-Member Olympics Task Force

    India’s lone Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand have found a place in an eight-member Task Force of the Sports Ministry to draw up an action

    Northeast
        NEC, Textile Ministry Signs MoU for Bamboo Development

    NEC, Textile Ministry Signs MoU for Bamboo Development

    The North Eastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of Textiles signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Shillong on Sunday, giving a push to the development of cane and bamboo sectors

    Science
        NASA Completes Construction of World’s Largest Space Telescope

    NASA Completes Construction of World’s Largest Space Telescope

    US space agency NASA has completed the construction of the world’s largest space telescope, after almost two decades. The James Webb Space Telescope is considered to be the successor to

    Sikkim
    Sports
    Technology
        India to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite

    India to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite

    India will launch one of its back up navigation satellites this year as a replacement to IRNSS-1A satellite, whose three atomic clocks have failed, an official of the Indian space

    Travel
        Sikkim on New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2017 List

    Sikkim on New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2017 List

    The New York Times, which is one of the world’s most read publications, have recommend readers to visit Sikkim on its annual list of 52 Places to Go in 2017.

    Tripura
        22,000 Court Cases Resolved in a Day in Tripura

    22,000 Court Cases Resolved in a Day in Tripura

    A record number of around 22,000 court cases were settled in a day in Tripura through a ‘Maha Lok Adalat’, an official said on Monday. The Maha Lok Adalat was

    Uncategorized
        As Rohingya Crisis Worsens, Suu Kyi Sends Envoy to Bangladesh

    As Rohingya Crisis Worsens, Suu Kyi Sends Envoy to Bangladesh

    A special envoy of Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin top-level talks in Bangladesh on Wednesday, as the United Nations said the Rohingya crisis prompted 65,000 people to

    Women
        Indian Women ‘Occupy the Night Streets’ to Protest Reported Mass Molestation

    Indian Women ‘Occupy the Night Streets’ to Protest Reported Mass Molestation

    Hundreds of women gathered in over 30 towns and cities across India late on Saturday, saying they were “occupying the night streets” to demand safety in public spaces after reports

