Seven people killed and seven others were injured when a speeding truck ran over them while they were sleeping near the divider of a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The
News Archive
- Main Accused Arrested: Bulandshahr Gang Rape 0
- Chennai Model Puts Life At Risk And Saves A Girl From Being Gangraped 0
- Woman Arrested for Murder in Delhi 0
- Two Dead on Board INS Vikramaditya After Toxic Gas Leak 0
- Over 100 Feared Dead in New Migrant Boat Tragedies in Mediterranean Sea 0
- 23-Year-Old Electrocuted While Working On Laptop 0
- 13 killed in Himachal Road Accident 0
- Gangster kills Army Man’s Father, Brother for not Voting for his Kin 0
Arunachal Pradesh Governor-in-Charge, PB Acharya on Sunday called out to political parties to set aside their differences and co-operate for the development of the state. The newly instated Governor met
- Cross-Border Terror Along Indo-Bhutan Border in Arunachal Controlled: SSB 0
- Rijiju Rules out Probe into Meghalaya Raj Bhavan Scandal 0
- AAPSU Accuses Centre of Making Arunachal a ‘Testing Laboratory’ for Governors 0
- PB Acharya Sworn in as Arunachal Acting Governor 0
- Arunachal CM Calls for Transparency in APPSC 0
- Arunachal Determine to Achieve Extraordinary Growth: Governor 0
- Want My Daughter, Son to Join Army: Widow of Hangpan Dada 0
- NEDA Will Not Last Long, Says Arunachal Congress 0
Reciprocating the peace offer of militant outfit Karbi Peoples’ Liberation Tiger (KPLT), the Assam government has decided to stop counter insurgency operations by the security forces against KPLT till April
- Full Sealing of Indo-Bangla Border Challenging Task: Assam Governor 0
- Hitendra Nath Goswami Elected Speaker of Assam Assembly 0
- Assam to Modernise Village Defence Parties: CM 0
- Assam’s Eri Silk May be Linked with Peace and Gandhi: Irani 0
- Theatre Doyen Ratan Lahkar Passes Away 0
- Nitin Gadkari Declares 1,253 km Road in Assam as National Highways 0
- Assam to Develop 19th Century Peasant Revolt Hamlet as Tourist Destination 0
- First Brahmaputra Literary Festival Underway 0
From currency to salt-very little escaped the reach of fake or fabricated news in 2016. Rumours spread from WhatsApp and other social media into the mainstream media. Institutions such as
- Pak Defence Minister Reads Fake News, Threatens Israel with Nuke Strike 0
- Assam Boils over Citizenship Bill 0
- Dengue Vaccination May Increase Zika Outbreaks, Warns Study 0
- Mystery of Bermuda Triangle May Finally be Solved 0
- AASU Appeals to NRC Officials to Work Without Fear 0
- Gang Makes off with Passbook Printing Machine Instead of ATM, Gets Arrested 0
- Modi’s Suit Enters Guinness Records as ‘Most Expensive Suit Sold’ 0
- Scientists Make Novel Water from Urine Machine 0
Ending months of speculation, Vodafone on Monday confirmed it is in talks with the Aditya Vikram Birla group for the merger of its Indian entity and Idea Cellular in what
- Skoda Kodiaq Scout Unveiled Ahead of Geneva Debut 0
- After Paytm, Alibaba’s Financial Arm Enters US with MoneyGram 0
- Elegance That Is Casual: Footwear for Men 0
- Amazon Bids to Encourage Women Entrepreneur in Nagaland 0
- 2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200 Launched in India 0
- RBI Figures Indicate Return of Banned Notes Worth Rs 15 Lakh Crore 0
- Demonetisation: World Bank Cuts Indian GDP Growth for Fiscal to 7% 0
- Indian Economy Suffering After Note Ban: New York Times 0
December Edition, Career, Dinesh Lahoti If Art and Creativity is what you love, a career in design is what you need to look for. The most beautiful thing in
- A Platform to Help Students Preparing for NEET & CBSE Board Exam 0
- Tezpur University Professor Bags National Teacher Award 0
- MBBS Students May Have to Clear Examination to be Eligible to Practice 0
- NEET to be Held in 8 Languages 0
- Javadekar Backs CBSE Move to Make Class X Board Exams Compulsory 0
- Medical Council ‘Not to Recognise’ Degrees Awarded by NEIGRIHMS 0
- Over 13,000 Teachers to be Appointed in Assam Schools, Colleges 0
- Hindus Have Lowest Level of Educational Attainment: Study 0
Dissent has again stuck the state congress with grassroot workers protesting against ‘outsiders’ and ‘new comers’ being shortlisted as probable candidates for the upcoming polls. With the central election committee
- Assam CM: BJP-AGP Alliance a Marriage of Convenience 0
- Assam CM Blames Mahanta, BJP for ‘Secret Killings’ 0
- Cong Will Fight Assam Polls Against Modi’s Injustice: Gogoi 1
- 3 File Nominations in Assam for Rajya Sabha Polls 0
- BJP Vows to Disenfranchise Muslim Immigrants in Assam 0
- Assam CM Hails SC Decision on D Voters 0
- Assam Polls; AGP Announces Names of 25 Candidates 0
- Assam Polls; BJP Announces Names of 88 Candidates 0
Iris Mittenaere from France took her first walk as Miss Universe 2016 after host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner in Philippines on Monday. India’s Roshmitha Harimurthy couldn’t even
- Film Industry Unites to Condemn Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali 0
- John Hurt: Bafta-Winning Actor Dies at 77 0
- Could Relate Well with Script of ‘Pink’: Andrea Tariang 0
- ‘Blackbuck Died of Natural Causes,’ Claims Salman in Jodhpur Court 0
- Rising Above the Ordinary 0
- BJP Leader Slams Shah Rukh Khan 0
- 89th Oscars: ‘La La Land’ Lands 14 Nominations, Rahman out of Race 0
- Ravinder Singh – The Accidental Author 0
By Athar Parvaiz While the government of Sikkim is determined to convert its rivers into so-called “white gold” by exploiting its vast hydropower resources, indigenous Lepchas of the state in
- Mizoram Says No to Himachal Monkeys 0
- US Scientists Create Metallic Hydrogen for First Time 0
- Govt Mulls Reviving Colonial-Era Kolar Gold Mines with $2 Billion Reserves 0
- Donors Reneging on Commitments Endangers Climate Deal: India 0
- Survey of India to ‘Re-Measure’ Mount Everest’s Height 0
- Now Assamese Say Ban on Bulbuli Fights Marring Bihu Fun 0
- Solar Lessons from Quarzazate 0
- Tripura NGOs Demand Immediate Steps to Counter Earthquake Loss 0
By Bappaditya Chatterjee Weavers and designers from India’s northeast are now focusing on creating a greater variety of patterns by incorporating features from the distinctly diverse attire of the large
- Rewati & Chum Flying High 0
- Loving the Roots 0
- Assam Fashion Designer Establishes His Versatile Presence in World of Fashion 0
- Meghalaya Designer to Showcase ‘Ryndia’ at London Fashion Week 0
- Mekhela Chador of Assam to be Showcased at Lakme Fashion Week 0
- NEIFW Closes with Traditional Tribal Outfits Lighting up the Show 0
- When Northeast Indian Weavers Hit the Fashion Runway 0
- North East India Fashion Week Begins in Itanagar 0
Newbie Kriti Kharbanda, who is making her Bollywood debut with horror film “Raaz Reboot,” says kissing on-screen was a tough task for her. Kriti has worked extensively in down South,
Treating head and neck cancer patients with a twice-daily radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy may reduce their risk of death from the disease, a new study has claimed. The study,
- B. Borooah Cancer Institute Comes Under Tata Cancer Institute’s Control 0
- 20-Minute Exercise is All You Need to be Fit 0
- Third of Adults Diagnosed with Asthma May Not Have It: Study 0
- India Inks $48 Million Pact with World Bank for “Nagaland Health Project” 0
- Vaccination Can Reduce Rabies Deaths in India: Study 0
- Blood Pressure Rising Globally Including in India: Report 0
- Drug That ‘Melts’ Cancer Cells Approved for Human Use 0
- Cocktail of Diabetes, Hypertension Drugs May Kill Cancer Cells: Study 0
Iris Mittenaere from France took her first walk as Miss Universe 2016 after host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner in Philippines on Monday. India’s Roshmitha Harimurthy couldn’t even
- Petition Against Donald Trump’s UK Visit Hits 1 Million 0
- Mosque Shooting Kills 6, Trudeau Calls It Attack on Muslims 0
- For Chinese Army, War with US ‘Practical Reality’ 0
- Legal Advisor of Myanmar’s Ruling Party Shot Dead 0
- In One Week, Trump Shakes up Washington and the World 0
- Trump, Putin Discuss Normalizing Ties, Fighting Terrorism 0
- US Court Halts Trump’s Immigration Ban 0
- Malala Yousafzai ‘Heartbroken’ by Trump’s Refugees Order 0
December Edition, Career, Dinesh Lahoti If Art and Creativity is what you love, a career in design is what you need to look for. The most beautiful thing in
- ‘Assam’s Rice Wine Qualifies for GI Registration’ 1
- Spanish Team Creates Proper Human Skin with 3D Printing 0
- Ravinder Singh – The Accidental Author 0
- Flower Power 0
- World’s Richest 8 Men Own Same Wealth as Poorest Half: Study 0
- Serena Williams Announces Engagement with Alexis Ohanian 0
- Cocktail of Diabetes, Hypertension Drugs May Kill Cancer Cells: Study 0
- 2016: Top 10 Fake News Forwards That We (Almost) Believed 0
Rejecting allegations that the party is ignoring Muslims in ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly polls in Manipur, BJP on Monday said it has selected candidates on the basis of
- Bangkok Asian Games Gold Medallist Boxer Dingko Singh Battles Cancer 0
- Muslim Ticket Aspirants of BJP in Manipur Left Disappointed 0
- Sarita Devi Wins on Pro Debut; Pinki, Poon Make Winning Starts 0
- Two Kidnapped Workers of Manipur Dam Project Found Dead 0
- Irom Sharmila Discusses Issues with Manipur Governor 0
- BJP, UNC, NSCN-IM Are One and Same : Manipur CM 0
- MDPF Urges Modi to Defer Manipur Polls 0
- CJNCSD Questions Ibobi Government’s Move to Outlaw UNC 3
NET Bureau, Saidul Khan Union Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Monday said that if Centre and state government work together on issues of development the people will truly benefit.
- NEC, Textile Ministry Signs MoU for Bamboo Development 0
- Centre Pumps Rs 820 Crore in Northeast Sericulture Industry 0
- Rijiju Rules out Probe into Meghalaya Raj Bhavan Scandal 0
- Home Minister Won’t Resign Over Rape Case: Meghalaya CM 0
- Law Will Take Its Own Course Against Shanmuganathan: Meghalaya Governor 0
- Could Relate Well with Script of ‘Pink’: Andrea Tariang 0
- Congress Demands FIR Against Former Meghalaya Governor 0
- Meghalaya Groups Demand Shanmuganathan’s Probe, Prosecution 0
Once notorious for illegally producing local liquor ‘Rakzu’, a Mizoram village is now living on farming and allied activities following the intervention of a central government-run rural livelihood project for
- Mizoram Officer Receives Presidential Award 0
- ‘Brus Not to Return to Mizoram Unless Demands Met’ 0
- Mizoram Officer Suspended for Signing MoU with Fake Institute 0
- Mizoram Says No to Himachal Monkeys 0
- Three Killed in Mizoram Mishap 0
- Mizoram: New Land Use Policy in Final Stage of Implementation 0
- 410 Gram Heroin Seized in Mizoram, Four Held 0
- Mizoram Has 10 Lakh People, 7 Lakh Voters 0
Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang made it clear on Sunday that the state government will conduct the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, slated for February 1 and warned that security
- APO Slams U-turn by Nagaland CM and NPF President 0
- Life Crippled by Bandh Against Women Quota in Nagaland ULB Polls 0
- Army Recruitment Rally in Nagaland from 5th to 7th March 1
- Nagaland to Go Ahead with ULB Polls 0
- ULB Polls: Nagaland Governor Seeks Cooperation 0
- Nagaland ULB Election: JCC Defers January 27 Bandh 0
- 2 Lakh Bogus Voters’ Name Deleted from Nagaland List 0
- ENWO Appeals Naga Organisations to Allow 33% Women Reservation in ULB Polls 0
India’s lone Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand have found a place in an eight-member Task Force of the Sports Ministry to draw up an action
- SC Appoints BCCI’s New Administrators 0
- Current Accounts curbs go, ATMs to follow 0
- Five Soldiers Rescued from Avalanche Succumb to Injuries 0
- India to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite 0
- Parliament Should Function Despite Differences: PM 0
- Manmohan, Chidambaram Helped Mallya Get Loans: BJP 0
- Vodafone, Idea in Merger Talks for Telco with 400 Million Users 0
- CIA Assessed Rajiv Gandhi Assassination 5 Years Before He Was Killed 0
The North Eastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of Textiles signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Shillong on Sunday, giving a push to the development of cane and bamboo sectors
- NEC Sanctions 615 Km Roads Across 7 Northeast States 0
- Centre Pumps Rs 820 Crore in Northeast Sericulture Industry 0
- Extortion Racket Targeting Northeast Politicians Busted 0
- Centre Mulls to Develop Northeast as Favourite Youth Destination 0
- 2 IAS Officers Working in Northeast Appointed in PMO 0
- Kiren Rijiju Pledges to Clear Every Scheme Pending in Delhi 0
- BJP Making Inroads in Northeast: Jitendra Singh 0
- ‘Need Strategised Approach to Stop Discrimination Against NE’ 0
US space agency NASA has completed the construction of the world’s largest space telescope, after almost two decades. The James Webb Space Telescope is considered to be the successor to
- Scientists Discover Way to Turn Carbon Dioxide into Useful Fuel 0
- Nasa: Four Billion Year Old Solar Storms Brought Life on Earth 0
- India Successfully Tests Home-Grown Mini-Shuttle 0
- Remembering Kalpana Chawla’s on her 13th Death Anniversary 0
- ‘Water Bear’ Reproduces After 30 Years on Ice: Japan 0
- Blue Skies and Water Ice Found on Pluto 0
By Athar Parvaiz While the government of Sikkim is determined to convert its rivers into so-called “white gold” by exploiting its vast hydropower resources, indigenous Lepchas of the state in
- Sikkim Welcomes New Year with Yet Another Casino in State 0
- Sikkim CM Calls for Rapid Spread of Internet Connectivity in Remote Areas of Northeast 0
- Experts Studying Darjeeling, Sikkim, Nilgiris to Reduce Landslide Risk 0
- Sikkim Observe Its First Organic Day 0
- Manju Chhetri Gets a Chance to Act in Priyanka Chopra Production Movie 0
- Sikkim on New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2017 List 0
- Sikkim Becomes Home of Yacon, ‘Ground Apple’ 0
- Post India’s Cleanest Title, Sikkim also becomes the First fully Organic State 0
India’s lone Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand have found a place in an eight-member Task Force of the Sports Ministry to draw up an action
- SC Appoints BCCI’s New Administrators 0
- Bangkok Asian Games Gold Medallist Boxer Dingko Singh Battles Cancer 0
- Jasprit Bumrah Stars as India Win by 5 Runs, Level Series 1-1 0
- I-League: East Bengal Pummel Minerva 5-0 to Go Top 0
- Sarita Devi Wins on Pro Debut; Pinki, Poon Make Winning Starts 0
- India Bags Three Titles at Syed Modi International 0
- Sania Mirza, Ivan Dodig Lose Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final 0
- Federer Beats Nadal to Clinch Record-Extending 18th Grand Slam 0
India will launch one of its back up navigation satellites this year as a replacement to IRNSS-1A satellite, whose three atomic clocks have failed, an official of the Indian space
- Skoda Kodiaq Scout Unveiled Ahead of Geneva Debut 0
- US Scientists Create Metallic Hydrogen for First Time 0
- After Paytm, Alibaba’s Financial Arm Enters US with MoneyGram 0
- GWF 2017 Celebrates the Incomparable Leaders of the Geospatial Industry 0
- Spanish Team Creates Proper Human Skin with 3D Printing 0
- 2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200 Launched in India 0
- Chinese Newspaper Makes Robot Write Story 0
- LIGO India Likely to be Commissioned in 2024 0
The New York Times, which is one of the world’s most read publications, have recommend readers to visit Sikkim on its annual list of 52 Places to Go in 2017.
- Dambuk: Reaching This Land of Oranges is an Adventure in Itself 0
- Majuli: A Heritage Push 0
- Torturous Journey But Visit to Mechukha Worth the Effort 0
- Homestays, Ropeway to Change the Face of Manipur Tourism 0
- Picturesque Ravangla 0
- Northeast Adventures 0
- World’s Highest Skywalk to Come up in Sikkim 0
- Adventures in Shillong 0
A record number of around 22,000 court cases were settled in a day in Tripura through a ‘Maha Lok Adalat’, an official said on Monday. The Maha Lok Adalat was
- Nigerian Held While Crossing Indo-Bangla Border in Tripura 0
- ‘Brus Not to Return to Mizoram Unless Demands Met’ 0
- Tripura CPI-M Begins Stir Against Demonetisation 0
- 2 Software Technology Parks in Tripura on the Cards 0
- CPI-M Seeks Apology from Tripura Governor for Derogatory Remarks Against Party 0
- Suresh Prabhu Flags off Rail Line in Tripura 0
- Tripura Mulls to Set-Up Women Run Cooperative Banks 0
- Mizoram All Set to Start Bru Repatriation 0
A special envoy of Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin top-level talks in Bangladesh on Wednesday, as the United Nations said the Rohingya crisis prompted 65,000 people to
- Indian Eves Clinch Bronze at 4th Women’s U-18 Hockey Asia Cup 0
- Indo-Bangla Border Haats in Tripura a Boon for Locals 0
- Nabha Jailbreak: Khalistani Terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo Caught 0
- Government Land Encroachment in Nagaland, Irks CM 0
- Eriya- driving change in the natural textile market of NE 0
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins UEFA Best Player in Europe Award 0
- Manipur Tour Operator Receives National Tourism Award 0
- Voting for 27 Seats in 7 States Begins: Rajya Sabha Elections 2016 0
Hundreds of women gathered in over 30 towns and cities across India late on Saturday, saying they were “occupying the night streets” to demand safety in public spaces after reports
- Walking With the Marginalised Women 0
- SC Breather for Women of Nagaland 0
- Google Pays Tribute to India’s First Feminist 0
- Indian Women More Hooked to Smartphones Than Men: Report 0
- Wonder Woman Loses Job as UN Ambassador 0
- Elopement Cases Rising in Tripura, Crime Against Women Decreasing 0
- Doll-Making a New Source of Employment for Women in Tripura 0
- 33% Women’s Quota in Local Bodies Won’t Harm Naga Customs: CM 0