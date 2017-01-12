Newsmakers of Northeast

December Edition, Cover Story, NET Bureau

As the year 2016 is coming to an end, it’s time to look back. Although many socio-political upheavals swept the Northeast India during the year, there are also a lot of positive developments in the region. Northeast Today brings to fore six personalities from the region, who stole limelight during the year.

People’s Politician, Pema Khandu Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh

NET: How does it feel to be the youngest Chief Minister in India at the moment? Does that tag bother you or you take that as a privilege?

Pema Khandu: When I was unanimously elected to lead the state by my legislator colleagues and people of Arunachal Pradesh, the age factor was never in my mind. My focus was and is always on how to make our Arunachal Pradesh a vibrant, self-sustained and self-reliant state in all aspects. I had always wanted our people to be skilled and gainfully employed and that we had good roads, good surface, air and telecom connectivity and above all our people have access to the best of health and education delivery system apart from essential services.

The tag of youngest Chief Minister has indeed infused upon lot of hopes as our people expect that I being young would do wonders. And I find this as the biggest challenge and motivation. I also take this tag as a privilege that reminds me and compels me to put my best foot forward to live up to the people’s aspirations. I believe in my team and the spirit of “Team Arunachal” that we will achieve our desired goal of good and people friendly governance.

NET: What would you say after four months of taking over the reins of Arunachal Pradesh, which has witnessed a lot of political upheavals?

Pema Khandu: It was indeed trying times for the people of Arunachal Pradesh as they witnessed lot of political upheavals in past several months. Development activities went standstill while the daily lives of the people were badly affected due to the political uncertainty. Things are now back on track and the developmental activities are being prioritized. The dust has settled finally.

In the last four months of our Government, we have tried our best to streamline the system so that our people reap developmental fruits with their equal participation in the governance as partners to development. As such we launched the online Survey Management System to enable people’s participation in governance.

Considering the selfless sacrifice made by our police personnel in line of their duties, our Government instituted a policy for all the police personnel irrespective of ranks who sacrifices his or her life while fighting any terrorist, criminals or underground elements shall be awarded an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh and his or her next kith and kin be given a suitable job in the government. We also instituted a special state award, which shall be the highest civilian award in the state namely – “Arunachal Ratna”.

Following the footsteps of our dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his Digital India Campaign, we have started our first e-office paving way for digital governance through electronic paperless office. We are committed to make the entire governance digital in the days to come. I believe, this move of ours will minimize corruption and smoothen official works.

Special emphasis is being laid for clean and green Arunachal campaign. Taking ahead the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister for a Swachh Bharat, our Government has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to 60 constituencies for cleanliness drive. Itanagar and Pasighat Municipal Councils have initiated steps to keep their cities clean through rigorous cleanliness drive. One can see a visible change in terms of cleanliness in the state.

NET: The state of Arunachal Pradesh has been facing financial crunch for a long time now. Do you think merging with People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) will help overcome this? What will be your model of development for Arunachal Pradesh?

Pema Khandu: Yes our state has been facing financial crunch for a long period due to several reasons. When I took over the reign of Arunachal Pradesh, the accumulated financial burden of the state was nearly Rs 4,000 crore. This burden was the attribution of several years backlog coupled with the implementation of 6th Pay Commission package. In absence of strong resource base, the state Government is completely dependent on Government of India’s grant. We have however apprised Government of India about our situation and we are hopeful that things would be resolved in the days to come.

As you will be aware that ours is a tribal state having regional approach over our priorities, we ended up deciding to be in a regional party. A party, which was born in the soil and can, read the pulse of the people and their wants. It was a unanimous decision.

Soon after we joined PPA, we became a part of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) to show our solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision and policies for the country. We believe in him and are confident that under his dynamic leadership the country and Arunachal in particular will prosper to its newest heights.

A state, which is self reliant, digitalized, education and health sector are of world class, state of the art infrastructure, connectivity to every village and our youths are skilled and gainfully employed is my dream and model of development for Arunachal Pradesh.

NET: When it comes to revenue generation in your state, Tourism and Hydro-power are two important sectors having huge potential. What are your plans in tapping the resources?

Pema Khandu: Yes, I do agree that Tourism and Hydro Power are two very important sectors, which has enormous scope and potential in Arunachal Pradesh. The state is blessed with pristine environs and has been called the “Enchanted Frontier” and “The Hidden Land”. We need to show the people of our country that there is a land of pristine beauty, which has so much to offer from lush green forests to snow peaks and glacial lakes and a diverse flora and fauna. This requires a major push on creating a ‘Brand Arunachal’, which resonates with the youth of this country. With such beautiful endowment, our state has already found its rightful place in the Tourism Map. A holistic tourism roadmap with focus on high end and adventure tourism shall be drawn and put in place.

Arunachal Pradesh is a significant spiritual seat for Buddhism and Hinduism. The 400-year-old Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery at Tawang, the magnificent Golden Pagoda at Tengapani and the holy Parshuramkund along the banks of river Lohit are a testimony to the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. We are going to request the Government of India to include these as part of religious tourist circuits of national significance under the PRASAD scheme.

In addition we recently launched the ‘Restructured Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana’. The ‘restructured’ concept expands the scope for venturing into newer trade in the tourism industry, through which the beneficiaries can avail loan for opening a restaurant, running a tour operator, hotels, home stays, purchasing adventure equipment etc. Accordingly, 52 beneficiaries were handed over bank loan cheques for setting up of patisserie, food court, home stay and purchase of adventure equipment where Rs 5 lakh is provided as state subsidy. Tourism infrastructures are being developed besides laying special focus on adventure and religious tourism.

Arunachal Pradesh is today synonymous with Hydropower. If the State has to be on the high growth trajectory, we have no option but to sustainably exploit this sector. Arunachal holds the potential to be the powerhouse of India and the estimated hydropower potential is over 57000 MW and yet even now we have barely been able to build less than 500 MW capacity. We are fully committed to re-energising this sector and partner with key Central PSUs for fast tracking all projects. In our pursuit of exploiting the hydropower potential we will take all our citizens into confidence, as this shall be a major step for improving our own financial health. I make it amply clear today that while we engage, utmost care shall be taken that no adverse environmental hazards take place in this pursuit.

I also take this opportunity to give the message that no development whatsoever will be forced upon the people of Arunachal Pradesh. However, our Government will ensure that people do not fall prey to false propaganda and that they take informed decision while planning the course of their future.

Our Government has inked an MoU with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote and project Arunachal as the preferred investment destination, to attract investments and build capacities within the state. The rich potentials and resources of the state which remained hitherto latent and untapped will henceforth be put to optimum utilization to benefit the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Fiery Fighter, Irom Sharmila, Activist turned Politician

NET: You have ended your 16-year-long fast very recently. Do you consider yourself successful in fulfilling your goals?

Irom Sharmila: It seems the present generation has disregarded the nonviolent movement. I am not saying it is not respected, but I want to say it is being disregarded. I have been fighting against Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) at an individual level, now I want to fight it with a collective effort. Moreover, the issue is a political conflict and it has to be addressed with political means. I am trying to address the issue with the involvement of youth.

NET: You launched your party ‘People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance’ a few months back. What is the reason behind this decision?

Irom Sharmila: If our political party addresses the people’s sentiment of the region, I thought it will bring out real democracy. I always prefer an independent political party, which has its own unique manifesto. A regional political party comprising the hills and valley people of Manipur with the sharing of ideas in achieving certain goals is a complete endeavor.

NET: What are your plans for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections? Would your party be able to stand out in the polls?

Irom Sharmila: We are trying to bring a change in Manipur and trying to reverse the money and muscle power based system in elections. We keep on spreading message to the people through inter personal meets across the state. Under that motivation we are trying to bring change. Everyone is fed up of the polluted system. There is angst, blame, estranged in the society. We are encouraging people to participate in the change.

If two or three candidates from our political party win in the upcoming assembly election and take part in the governance of the state it would be the beginning of the change.

NET: Are you still writing poems?

Irom Sharmila: I have not being writing poems for the past few years. I am happy that a few of my poems were published by various publication houses.

NET: What is your message to the people of the Northeast, especially youth of the region?

Irom Sharmila: Youth are the intellectual pillars of the society and they have a big role to play. They should be aware of what is happening in the current situations and take part in the social reformation. The interference of the youth is a must and nonviolence is a good option. Without the participation of youth everything is incomplete. My message to all youth of the world is that solution for every problem should be made through nonviolent means.

NET: Where do you take inspiration from?

Irom Sharmila: I would like to sum up by saying that nature remains my best teacher. For instance, I am very much inspired by the way how birds built their nest. While the male bird flies out to gather straw, the female bird stays back at the tree branch ready to weave their nest with the straw the male bird brings. It’s amazing.

Awesome Actor, Andrea Tariang, Musician and Model

NET: Please share with us about your journey from Meghalaya to Mumbai?

Andrea Tariang: I moved to Mumbai about two years ago and assisted make-up artistes. I did my music and other things too on the side. I love it here, there’s so much to do.

NET: You have made your debut in Bollywood with movie ‘Pink’. How was the experience, me specially acting alongside a legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan?

Andrea Tariang: My experience working with Mr Bachchan and the entire cast and crew of Pink was amazing! They are some of the most genuine people I know and I am glad to have been given a chance to work alongside them.

NET: You portrayed the character of a Northeast girl working in a metro, who faces racial discrimination. How far have you justified the role?

Andrea Tariang: Well, I am from the Northeast. Yes. But, I’m also a woman who like every other woman goes through some sort of discrimination. I have been through it and I’m sure you have too so it was just about bringing it out in front of the camera because in the end I was just being myself.

NET: What was the biggest challenge that you face while shooting for the movie?

Andrea Tariang: There were no “challenges” as such except for my Hindi dialogues.

NET: Your father is a renowned musician and your brothers too are musicians. How was it to grow up in a family of musicians? How did it help you in your career?

Andrea Tariang: Yes, my father and brothers are musicians. It was great growing up in a family of musicians!

NET: What will you be focusing on in the future – your acting career or you music career?

Andrea Tariang: I really don’t mind doing both!

NET: What is your message for the people of the Northeast, specifically youth of the region who want to pursue career in acting?

Andrea Tariang: Honestly speaking, I cannot give anyone advice on acting as I’m so new to it myself but like I have said before don’t be afraid to dream big and to follow those dreams, take risks, sometime you may fail but that’s apart of life. You get back up and try again.

Quick Fire

Favourite Director: I’m not very familiar with many

Favourite Book: Lang Leav

Your Hobbies: Playing the guitar, reading, cooking

Mesmerising Model, Priyadarshini Chatterjee

There are only a few people in this world who prefer to opt out of the rat race and give in their best to creativity. Priyadarshini Chatterjee is one among such rare breed. Hailing from the backwaters of Dhubri district of Assam, this girl has won the coveted title of FBB Femina Miss India 2016 and made her way to represent India in Miss World Pageant. It’s worth mentioning that she is the first girl from Northeast to represent the region in such a global beauty contest.

Priyadarshini did her schooling from Maria’s Public School in Guwahati and after scoring 96 per cent marks in her Plus II board examination, she moved to New Delhi to pursue higher studies. She is currently pursuing her BA in Sociology from Hindu College, Delhi University.

Sharing about her journey from a shy girl to a confident lady now, Priyadarshini said, “When I was a child I couldn’t speak properly as I stammered a lot. But slowly I discovered that I can do it and there has been no stopping since.”

When asked about the people who had been a constant source of support to her, Priyadarshini said, “My parents supported me in each and every step of my life, including this journey and I can’t thank them enough for it.”

She suggested that everyone to stay positive and to make the society a better place to live in.

Quick Fire

Hobbies: Dancing, travelling, trekking, sports

Favourite Actor: Ryan Gosling, Deepika Padukone and Rachel McAdams

Favourite Movies: About Time, Gone Girl, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Favourite Quote: Ask, Believe, Receive – Rhonda Byrne. She talks about the law of attraction.

Glorious Gymnast, Dipa Karmakar, Olympic Gymnast

NET: The year 2016 has been a happening year for you. How do you feel to have narrowly missed a medal in the Olympics?

Dipa Karmakar: Yes, the Year 2016 has been a fantastic year for me. However, it was unfortunate to have missed an Olympic bronze medal by mere 0.156 points. But, that makes me more determined to win a medal in the next Olympic Games.

NET: Why did you choose to play Gymnastics? How tough was the decision to take up a sport, which is not so popular in India?

Dipa Karmakar: I took up Gymnastics as my profession because it was the favourite sport of my father Dulal Karmakar. My father, who was a SAI weightlifting coach, actually introduced me to the game. After that, as they say, there is no looking back.

NET: Who inspired you to make a career out of it? Did your parents encourage you at the initial days?

Dipa Karmakar: My coach Bisweshwar Nandi, a veteran gymnast, has been motivating me. Also, I took inspiration from Nastia Lukin and Gabby Drouglas of United States of America.

NET: What is your message for the people of the Northeast, specifically youth of the region?

Dipa Karmakar: The Northeast India is full of sporting talents and rest assured that we are not less than anyone. If we remain positive and stay focused we can achieve any goal.

Quick Fire

Favourite Sportsperson:Simone Biles

Favourite Movie: Bahubali

Favourite Actor: Hrithik Roshan

Your Hobbies: Only Gymnastics

Energetic Entrepreneur, Neichute Doulo

NET: You have been named the winner of the 2016 India Social Entrepreneur of the Year award. How does it feel to be awarded with such a prestigious award?

Neichute Doulo: It is indeed an honour and privilege to be awarded with a recognition such as this. I am also very grateful for the fact that initiatives in Northeast India have been recognized by the country and the world in showcasing solutions and answers for development and peace in the midst of social conflicts and turbulences.

NET: How has the Entrepreneurs Associates (EA) been able to help the society?

Neichute Doulo: The Entrepreneurs Associates has been silently but determinedly working to promote youth entrepreneurship in the states of Nagaland and Manipur since 2000. We provide various trainings such as the Basic Entrepreneurial Skills Training (BEST) to aspiring youth who want to take entrepreneurship and also provide accelerator courses like the Business Growth training “Excellerate!”, for existing self-employed youth to help develop basic business systems so that they become micro entrepreneurs.

Having trained youth on entrepreneurship, EA provides credit linkages, as credit is often difficult to come by for startups and micro enterprises. We also provide entrepreneurial training to farmers and SHGs to help them take up sustainable economic activities. We have triggered meaningful employment to over 15,000 youth through developing micro enterprises by mentoring over several thousands of first generation entrepreneurs apart from supporting tens of thousands of farmers and SHGs members.

NET: The habit of entrepreneurship is not there among the people of the Northeast region. Do you have any suggestion to inculcate such habits?

Neichute Doulo: We need to change the focus of our education system from getting degrees and diplomas for jobs to that of making our students think on how to create wealth and opportunities by taking up entrepreneurship. First, social and family expectations of education being made synonymous with government jobs must change. Second, we need banks to change their views on NER from being a deposit hub to that of asset destination. To develop entrepreneurship, we need a vibrant financial support system. This is still a far cry for most first generation entrepreneurs in NER. This credit support infrastructure needs to be positively developed in NER.

NET: What is your message for the people of the Northeast, specifically youth of the region?

Neichute Doulo: Our youth must re-orient their attitude to that of entrepreneurship. Anyone can become an entrepreneur. The road to entrepreneurship is only competed by our own fears, laziness and integrity. If we are not afraid to work hard, work smart and fail but refuse to cheat, then any one can succeed in business.

I must reiterate that NER has immeasurable fortune in entrepreneurship. We have just not yet discovered it. I want to sound this reality check to our NER youth – if we do not take up entrepreneurship, others will do it for us. We shall only be in the payroll of others if the NER youth fail to take up entrepreneurship. Opportunities are not missed, someone else will take it. Take up entrepreneurship, and I dare you, you will not regret.

Quick Fire

Favourite Entrepreneur: Robert Kiyosaki

Favourite Economist: Manmohan Singh

Favourite Book: Rich Dad, Poor Dad

Your Hobbies: Travelling, Fishing and Singing