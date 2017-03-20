‘Next Green Revolution May Come from Northeast’

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday said the second green revolution may come from eastern India and for this, the north-eastern states will have to be brought in the mainstream for equitable agricultural development in the region.

The Minister’s remarks came while inaugurating the new Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in West Tripura. He said the government is committed to developing the agriculture sector in the region. “The government has sanctioned seven KVKs for Tripura, of which five are already functional, and with the inauguration of this one, now six KVKs will become operational in the state,” Singh said.

In addition, the site selection committee is also visiting the state for selection of site for the eighth KVK. With that, all districts in the state will have one KVK each. The Union Minister said he is confident that the KVKs will equip the farmers of the state with the desired skills and build their capacities through on-farm testing and demonstration of the new technologies developed by agricultural scientists.

The total number of KVKs in the country has now gone up to 668, from 637 about three year ago. Of these, 78 KVKs are functional in the north-eastern states.

-IANS