Nitin Gadkari Promises More Roads Worth Rs 50,000 Cr to Arunachal

Adding a new dimension to the road communications in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated four highway projects worth Rs 935 crores that includes the Arunachal’s first four-lane highway and the three two-lane highways.

The 20km four-lane highway connecting Itanagar and Holongi, which is part of the NH-52A constructed at an amount of Rs 476 crore under Phase A of SARDP-NE will serve as important link with Guwahati. The 50km two-lane highway of Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin highway under NH-713A and NH-13 was constructed at the cost of Rs 460 crore under three different packages of SARDP-NE.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Home Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Speaker TN Thongdok, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Kumar Waii, UD Minister Nabam Rebia, Health Minister Jomde Kena, Industries Minister Tamiyo Taga, State BJP President Tapir Gao including Parliamentary Secretaries and other legislators.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister assured that all the road projects in the state worth Rs 50, 000 crore will be completed before the completion of the first five year term of the government at the centre. Further he promised to sanction another Rs 50, 000 crore for new proposed projects. The Union Minister also announced that work for 31.50km four-lane highway from Itanagar to Banderdewa under NH-415 will start by March 2017 with Rs 284 crore sanctioned for the initial 12 km from Itanagar to Naharlagun. The sanction for balance length including viaduct at Karsingsa will be considered in financial year 2017-18 and work will be start October 2017, he informed.

Promising to develop more two-lane highways in the state, the Minister estimated that overall investment in the state in next 2-3 years would be around Rs. 20800 Crore on development of National Highways covering 2223 km.

Gadkari assured that the construction agency NHIDCL, which has taken up the work of two laning of 400 km length roads in the state at an amount of Rs. 4500 crore for which work is in progress in 16 packages, would be completed by this year. Also he promised to shift NHIDCL office from Tezpur to Arunachal, which was earlier shifted on account of law and order problem. Informing that shifting of office will be made in good faith on the state government, Gadkari urge the company to serve local interest as it is working on projects worth Rs 50000 crore in the state. He also appealed the people and the state government to assure protection to the company.

To encourage local entrepreneurs and contractors, the Minister asked the state government and the NHIDCL to conduct workshops for capacity building and exposure. He also assured 10% financial and machinery help to the local contractors to enable them to take full part in the development process.

Stating that central government has no shortage of funds for project, the Minister asked the state government to expedite the process of compensation and statutory clearances. On projects requested by state government, which includes the 431 km east-west industrial corridor highway and 1841km frontier highway that will run near India-China border, the Minister said that despite the huge financial liability on ongoing SARDP-NE projects, he assured that he will work out for these projects to be cleared by the centre.

Terming the inauguration as historic occasion, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister and Gadkari for sanctioning of Rs 50000 crore for ongoing projects and for another Rs 50000 crore for proposed schemes. He assured that state government will implement these projects with full transparency and said that such assistance indicates the good faith the central government has for the state government.

Khandu appreciated Gadkari for his innovative actions in bringing out the concept of PMGSY, which today is proving great help to Arunachal through rural connectivity and benefiting local contractors with economic opportunities.

The CM said that though the state has abundant resource, it is not able to convert these resources to revenue and termed it as state’s greatest weakness. He, however, hoped that with improved connectivity and good policies, the state in future will be able to generate revenue from its natural resources.

Khandu also hoped for a new beginning with political stability in the government been achieved. He assured the people that the political uncertainty in the state that had loomed for past many years is over and the state could now march on to new path of development. Declaring to root out corruption, the CM urged the public leaders, bureaucrats and the people to bring change in intentions and to work for overall development of the state.

Earlier Rijiju and Mein also spoke on the occasion.