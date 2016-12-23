Nitin Gadkari to Inaugurate 2nd Saraighat Bridge on Jan 1

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday announced that the second bridge over Brahmaputra at Saraighat would be inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 1, 2017 while the Dholla-Sadiya Bridge would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the forthcoming Rongali Bihu.

“Assam government has undertaken a project for dredging the Brahmaputra at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore as an initiative to develop waterways connecting Bangladesh and boost industries and commerce in Assam,” Patowary disclosed.

“We intend to develop air connectivity through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) which would connect Guwahati to Jorhat, Jorhat-Dibrugarh, Jorhat-Aizwal, Guwahati-Tezpur and Tezpur-Lakhimpur,” he added.