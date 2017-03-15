NNPGs, ENPO Call for Honourable Political Solution for Nagaland People

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) Working Group and the Eastern Naga People’s Organisation (ENPO) along with its federating tribe units issued a joint statement, following a meeting on Tuesday, calling for the “emotional integration” of all Nagas to continue and “enable future Naga generations to progress and achieve the vision of our forefathers.”

The statement informed that the meeting was held “in order to entrench the political right of the people of Nagaland amid confusion arising out of gross political assumptions.”

“Basing on the principle of Naga unity first and political solution second, which was and continues to be the quest of ENPO since its formation, the Eastern Naga people’s Organisation (ENPO) appreciated the formation of the Working Group (WG) by NNPGs to defend the inherent political right of homeland Nagas,” it added.

It further noted that the “Government of India has made its position very clear on the political hurdles and challenges on Naga integration at the moment.” This, the statement observed, “also implies that there has to be an honourable and acceptable political solution for the people of Nagaland.”

It appealed to the “Naga tribes transcending artificial boundaries” that “if the geo-political conditions do not integrate us physically at the present time, our unique customs, traditions, history and culture must be protected as they are inseparable.”

-Morung Express