No Bangladeshi Currency Used Along Meghalaya Border: Minister

March 14
21:47 2017
There is no report that Bangladeshi currency is being forced or preferred by the people living along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, the state Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Border Area Development Minister P Tynsong made the statement in reply to a calling atention motion by a UDP legislator Jemino Mawthoh who alleged that several villages in East Jaintia Hills district had been forced to use Bangladeshi currency for business transactions.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) MLA said there seemed to be a currency war in these villages following which the National Commission of Human Rights had asked the state government to take action based on a complaint by a citizen concerned.

The minister said the district administration had informed him that nobody used Bangladeshi currency in the border area. The villages are also in bad shape with no power and water, the MLA said.

The minister said that the state government had taken up various developmental schemes to uplift the socio economic condition of the people in the villages.

-PTI

