No Extremist Related Incidents in Tripura in Last 2 Years: DGP

No Extremist Related Incidents in Tripura in Last 2 Years: DGP
January 04
17:41 2017
There have been no extremist-related incidents in Tripura during the last two years but insurgents are still in hiding in neighbouring Bangladesh, a top police official said on Wednesday.

“There were no extremist related incidents in Tripura for the last two years. Combating insurgency in the state became possible due to the coordinated efforts of Tripura police, BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles and overwhelming support from people, but some camps still exist in neighbouring Bangladesh,” Director General of Police K Nagraj told reporters.

The state has been ravaged by insurgency for the last three decades. He said, “It is a pride for Tripura police that it is being recognised as a role model for containing insurgency.” The overall crime report has come down 16 per cent in the last year as compared to the previous years, Nagraj said.

“A detailed analysis shows that property offences were down by 17 per cent, crime against women by 21 per cent, bodily offences by 11 per cent and motor accident cases by 14 per cent during 2016 as compared to previous years,” he said.

The DGP said multi-pronged strategies like opening new women police stations, women helpdesk in all police stations, close monitoring and enhancing women police force have contributed to reducing the crime against women in the state.

-PTI

