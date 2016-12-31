No Logic in Targeting Narendra Modi: BJP

Stating that he has not denounced Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan said he was trying to expose the writer’s double standard.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, the BJP leader said he was standing by his criticism of MT’s political stand. MT had said that the common man has been bearing brunt of demonitisation.

“Literary men should take an impartial stand,” Radhakrishnan said.

He said MT had no right to speak against Narendra Modi since the former had failed to stand up for Thunchathu Ezhuthachan, the father of Malayalam. The BJP leader was responding to allegations that his statement was part of the Sangh Parivar’s attempt to take over organizations associated with Ezhuthachan.

TNN