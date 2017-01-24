No More Male Bastion: Assam Rifle Women Contingent to March for the 1st Time in R-Day Parade

The Assam Rifles is set to create history by marching in its first ever Mahila (Women) Contingent in Nagaland State Republic Day Parade. They will field its contingent in the Republic Day Parade, yet again at the New Secretariat Parade ground, Kohima on the Republic Day 2017.

“This epic leap taken by the Sentinels of the Northeast will be registered in golden words for times, down the line for the display of women power in National Security,” said AR PRO (Defence) Col C Konwar.

The contingent comprises 38 women troopers from various Assam Rifles’ units led by a JCO Parade Cdr from 3 Naga Hills Bn, Assam Rifles, the oldest Bn of Assam Rifles. The splendid Assam Rifles, Mahila Contingent will march on the pipeband tunes of 3 Naga Hills Bn on January 26.

“The contingent is religiously undergoing marching practice at Kohima garrison and all charged up to put up an unparallel display of the grit and fortitude of the Indian women in forces,” Konwer mentioned.