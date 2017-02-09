Thu, 09 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

No One Has Insulted a PM More Than Rahul Gandhi: Anupam Kher

No One Has Insulted a PM More Than Rahul Gandhi: Anupam Kher
February 09
17:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

After Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘raincoat’ barb on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, veteran actor Anupam Kher reminded him of how he insulted Singh.

“Sorry but nobody has insulted the Prime Minister more than you. Remember tearing the ordinance in a press conference. Unless you think you are royalty,” Anupam, whose wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP from Chandigarh, tweeted on Thursday.

The actor, who has himself been a supporter of the BJP and Modi, reacted to Gandhi’s tweet that Modi demeaned his position and himself more than anyone else by launching a surprise attack on Mammohan Singh. Gandhi’s tweet read: “When a Prime Minister reduces himself to ridiculing his predecessor — years his senior, he hurts the dignity of the parliament and the nation.”

This came in reponse to Modi’s Wednesday jibe at Singh, saying: “Only Doctor Sahab (Manmohan Singh) knows the art of bathing wearing a rain coat.” “For around 35 years, he (Manmohan) has had a say or a role in India’s economic policy and decisions. In these 35 years, we heard of many a scam, but he has remained free of any blemish.”

“There is a lot for us politicians to learn… so much happened he did not get even a taint. Only Doctor Sahab (Manmohan Singh) knows the art of bathing wearing a rain coat,” Modi said, resulting in a huge uproar and walkout in the Rajya Sabha from Congress members.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.