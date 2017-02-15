No Political Meaning in Taiwanese Delegation’s Visit: India

After China protested against the visit of a Taiwanese delegation, including parliamentarians, to India, New Delhi on Wednesday said no political meaning should be read into this.

“We understand that a group of Taiwanese academics and business persons, including a couple of legislators, is visiting India,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

“Such informal groups have visited India in the past as well for business, religious and tourist purposes,” he said. “I understand that they do so to China as well. There is nothing new or unusual about such visits and political meanings should not be read into them.”

China on Wednesday lodged a protest over the visit by the Taiwanese delegation and asked India to honour its commitment to the “One China policy”. Beijing also warned New Delhi to be cautious in dealing with Taiwan.

“China has urged India to honour its commitment to the One China policy and cautiously handle issues regarding Taiwan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shunag said. India has a commitment on issues regarding Taiwan, Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, which it has vowed to reunite some day. India is among the countries that have no diplomatic ties with the self-ruled island. “China has always been opposed to any official contact between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic ties with China,” the spokesperson said.

The three-day visit of the Taiwanese delegation, comprising three women parliamentarians, and members from the academic, business and computer sectors, concludes on Wednesday. The three parliamentarians are all members of the Taiwanese parliament`s Taiwan-India Friendship Association.

