No Rift Betwwn Nagaland CM and TR Zeliang: NPF

The ruling NPF in Nagaland on Friday dismissed as “baseless” reports that there was a rift between the newly appointed Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu and his predecessor T R Zeliang.

“There is no leadership tussle and no difference between the government and the party,” the Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon said in a statement referring to reports appeared in local media on Thursday.

“His (Zeliang) political career has not come to an end, but he has voluntarily stepped down in order to create peace and tranquillity in our state,” he said.

“Zeliang has a long way to go and the NPF legislators might have expressed the sentiments looking at the future, but for now Shurhozelie is at the helm of affairs,” he said. Shurhozelie Liezietsu was sworn in as chief minister of the state on February 22.

