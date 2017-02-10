No Support to Corrupt Leaders: SPCC

Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee [SPCC] leader Bharat Basnet has vowed not to join or support any opposition alliance which has corrupt leaders like PS Golay and NB Bhandari.

Interacting with media, he said, “SPCC believes in a clean politics and will only support a united opposition if the leaders are not booked in corruption cases.”

Stating that Golay should resign as SKM President, Basnet informed that he will support opposition unity only if it is led by untainted’ leaders. “Even Bhandari has been jailed for corruption earlier and we cannot support him or Golay who was recently convicted by the Court.”