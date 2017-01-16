Mon, 16 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Non-Left Tribal Parties Form Forum in Tripura

Non-Left Tribal Parties Form Forum in Tripura
January 16
14:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The non-Left tribal parties in Tripura have formed All Tripura Indigenous Regional Parties Forum (ATIRPF) to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 introduced by BJP led NDA Government.

“Three indigenous political parties have formed the forum to safeguard and protect the interests of the tribals in the state who form one third of the population. We are of the clear opinion that the bill is detrimental to the interest of the indigenous people,” the Convener of the forum, N C Debbarma, who is the President of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) told reporters on Sunday.

“After a prolonged discussion among tribal based anti-left parties, the leaders have decided to join hands for spearheading a united movement for the cause of indigenous people,” President of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

Stating that the forum would organize peaceful movement on the issues concerning tribals, Debbarma said, the central government has planned to provide citizenship status to the foreign people, which is against the interest of the tribals.

“States like Assam and Tripura are facing trouble due to infiltration of foreign nationals. If the bill is passed in the Lok Sabha, lakhs of foreign people will get citizenship status which could be a serious threat to indigenous people,” he added.

Animesh Debbarma, the joint convener of the forum and President of National Council of Tripura (NCT), said the forum would extend all out support to the 12-hour strike on February 8 in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomus District Council (TTAADC) called by INPT.

-PTI

Tags
ATIRPFIPFT
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.