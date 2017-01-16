Non-Left Tribal Parties Form Forum in Tripura

The non-Left tribal parties in Tripura have formed All Tripura Indigenous Regional Parties Forum (ATIRPF) to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 introduced by BJP led NDA Government.

“Three indigenous political parties have formed the forum to safeguard and protect the interests of the tribals in the state who form one third of the population. We are of the clear opinion that the bill is detrimental to the interest of the indigenous people,” the Convener of the forum, N C Debbarma, who is the President of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) told reporters on Sunday.

“After a prolonged discussion among tribal based anti-left parties, the leaders have decided to join hands for spearheading a united movement for the cause of indigenous people,” President of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

Stating that the forum would organize peaceful movement on the issues concerning tribals, Debbarma said, the central government has planned to provide citizenship status to the foreign people, which is against the interest of the tribals.

“States like Assam and Tripura are facing trouble due to infiltration of foreign nationals. If the bill is passed in the Lok Sabha, lakhs of foreign people will get citizenship status which could be a serious threat to indigenous people,” he added.

Animesh Debbarma, the joint convener of the forum and President of National Council of Tripura (NCT), said the forum would extend all out support to the 12-hour strike on February 8 in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomus District Council (TTAADC) called by INPT.

-PTI