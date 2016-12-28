Normal Life Hit in Dhalai District of Tripura After BJP Calls for Bandh

Normal life was partially disrupted during a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Dhalai district of Tripura called on Wednesday by BJP in protest against the recent murder of a party activist.

“Schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained open and attendances in government offices, banks and financial institutions were normal,” official sources said, adding, “Movement of vehicles was almost normal, but in some areas it came down to a trickle.”

Shops kept open their shutters, but markets in a few places in remote areas were closed. Ruling CPI-M has opposed the bandh.

The BJP has claimed that their party activist Chanmohan Tripura, also a member of village committee of Dalapatipara, a remote tribal hamlet in Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district was murdered on Monday afternoon allegedly by one Biswada Tripura, a CPI-M member.

However, officer-in-charge of Gandacherra police station, Babul Das said “Chanmohan Tripura was a priest who practiced witchcraft, and was hit by a heavy object, allegedly by Biswada, when he went to his house to treat him.” Biswada was arrested next day.