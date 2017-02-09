Northeast Folks: Less Indian?

Cover Story of January Edition, NET Bureau, Partha Jyoti Borah

Northeast is an Asian miniature where brown and yellow race meet and mingle. While the entire region has an inextricable connection with the far-east countries, its seamless assimilation with Indo-Aryan culture also is inexorable. The citizens of the region have all the right to preserve their diverse identity and way of life living very much within the country. Does that make them less Indians?

On January 2014, Nido Tania (20) from Arunachal Pradesh was thrashed to death in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar after he reacted to racial lampooning of his look. Though this was not the first instance of racial violence against the Northeast people, the gruesome murder opened up the Pandora’s Box on discrimination faced by the Northeast people in the national capital. This also exposed both the Central and state governments’ apathy towards giving an environment to Northeast folks to live with dignity in various metro cities. Protesting against the murder, Northeast people thronged the streets of Delhi demanding justice for Nido Tania and sought for a mechanism to live with dignity.

The power corridor of Delhi woke up from the 70-yearlong protracted hibernation and formed a committee led by MP Bezbaruah, a retired IAS officer, to investigate the matter. Bezbaruah committee after consulting almost 800 stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country prepared its report in six months outlining pedantically the genesis of such racial menace. It has also recommended a slew of measures which were never implemented in letter and spirit.

The report says “over two lakh people have migrated from Northeast to Delhi between 2005 and 2013 and about 86 per cent among them have faced some form of racial discrimination.” It further says due to proficiency in working English, youth from Northeast have more employability in low paid avenues of Delhi. As a result, the local youth generates a feeling that the job righteously meant for them have been hijacked by outsiders. This mindset accentuates when they also believe that the Northeastern states are sustaining on the mercy of ‘mainland India’ and are only partially (or not at all) part of Indian nation.

The Bezbaruah Committee has recommended some immediate, short term and long term measures. The committee has proposed promulgation of a strong law and amendment of Indian Penal Codes where by such offences will be made cognizable and non-bailable. The committee also suggests completion of investigation of the cases related to discrimination of Northeast people within 60 days and that to be done by an officer not below the rank of ACP or SP. Fast track courts and special police squads comprising recruits from the Northeast are also recommended. The committee has also suggested incorporation of ethos of Northeast in the psych of the people outside Northeast. This can be achieved by amending school curriculum and university syllabus making study of the region mandatory, the committee adds.

However, as per Mrinal Miri Committee report, NCERT (National Council for Education Research and Training) curriculum has already been amended and “up to Class III, there is sufficient reference of Northeast”. The committee suggested creation of centres of excellence in the Northeast region. Absence of such centres is leading to the exodus of students from the region in huge number. It, therefore recommends opening of centres of Delhi University, St Stephens College, JNU, etc in the Northeast.

Interview with MP Bezbaruah

NET: You had headed the Bezbaruah committee; but the recommendations given by the committee were not implemented. How do you react to that?

MP Bezbaruah: If it is true then it’s very painful and unfortunate. I don’t know what’s happening. One of the major recommendations of the committee was that all committee reports we have seen from our experience that they remained unimplemented. No one really bothers about them later on. So there must be strong monitoring mechanism. I’m a little surprised that the Supreme Court (SC) now has to come and say that there must be a monitoring committee.

We also said that the monitoring committee should be an empowered monitoring committee. They should not be made to go and ask different departments; they should have the power to implement. This, if not being done, nothing is done.

And all these states have accepted the report in totality. We have also given government of India a time frame to accept the report. This time frame should have been abided by the governments. I have seen the excerpts of the order given by the Supreme Court about the IPC amendment. Now, if you see the report you’ll find that we had gone into the question whether we need an amendment or not whether the existing provisions of SC & STs Act, etc are sufficient. And it was our considered opinion that the existing provisions do not really cover all the apprehensions shared by the people in front of us. When we started the report, we had started asking the basic question: Is there a problem? And we found that the overwhelming answers were that there was a problem. Now what is the problem? The problem for some of them was innocuous. Thousands of people are talking about Sikh jokes in India but it was innocuous as nobody is hurt. But once it is malafide and done with the intension to hurt, then it becomes culpable offence. But is it an offence? We found that it’s not an offence. So I said that if we have to make those things punishablor police has to take action then it must be an offence.

That’s why we suggested a simple modification in IPC – entry of one or two words. Now if government thinks it is not required I understand the government had not accepted the suggestion. There must be some reasons I don’t know.

NET: You talked about Sardar jokes. You are also the part of committee on Sardar jokes. Do you see any similarity between cracking a sardar joke and making a derogatory remark on people of Northeast outside Northeast?

MP Bezbaruah: Some people and organisations from the Northeast also were part of the Sardar Joke Committee. Their feeling was that they are similar. The experiences are similar but not exactly the same. In case of the Sardar Jokes, it is in the paper and internet etc., and it hurts your feeling. But in case of Northeast, It’s a physical experience. You come to the airport and you are asked to show your passport – that’s sort of experience, which the Sikhs would not have experienced. So there is a qualitative difference between these two. In case of the Northeast people it is the experience of a feeling that you are not part of India; that is what affects the most.

NET: Is insurgency back home somehow related to the prevailing acrimony?

MP Bezbaruah: The evidence we got do not link it to the insurgency. In most cases it is because of the ignorance of Northeast region. But in case of Nido Tania, there was an overt act of violence so was in many other cases. So, our reports were directed to those overt acts and other recommendations were related to spreading information and understanding about the Northeast.

Also, if something happens how do you handle the cases? In most cases Northeast people found that they have to come to the police station that is again a torture for them. There was recommendation to take care of those things and recruitments, etc.

NET: But how will NCERT incorporate the ethos of Northeast in total as it is a pan Indian body?

MP Bezbaruah: People, perhaps, have not understood many of the intensions of the recommendations. For example in the beginning of the report our fundamental purpose of the approach was to integrate not to segregate. It’s an exercise both ways. When we recommended hostels and accommodation, we did not say that it should be exclusive for the Northeast. Our recommendations were we should have for example 500 rooms available for the people of the Northeast but you can spread it out.

The second point was difference. Let us admit that there is difference. This difference should add in the total mosaic of Indian integration and should not be raising a barrier for Northeast towards integrating with the rests of India.

On that we said that NCERT doesn’t have to go into putting Lachit Borphukan as a chapter or something like that. What we suggested that when they talk about national heroes Northeast heroes should also be included. When you talk about the environment, you should talk about Northeast’s bio-diversity. When you talk about rivers, you should talk about Brahmaputra. The Northeast should be integrated to the entire teaching process not as a Northeast separately but in the whole gamut of teaching. The approach should be there in the national thinking and narratives.

NET: That is for school; if a curriculum on studying and researching about the Northeast is incorporated in university level, is it going to help?

MP Bezbaruah: It will help quite a lot. We suggested the universities to take up Northeast as a subject not only for PhD but also for projects. Every student of universities or institutions of higher studies have to do a project. But if these projects are about the Northeast, it not only helps in administration, but also makes people aware of the Northeast. So this should be done.

NET: Again if we introduce a discipline of studying the Northeast; students will opt for it only when there is job prospect.

MP Bezbaruah: That’s true, but we have suggested this for other academic projects and not as a job-related business school project. However, it is also true that students want their projects to help them in their employment. As we have mentioned towards the end of the report, the most important part is to focus on why people from the northeast are coming out for small jobs such as guards and chowkidars leaving the protection and satisfaction of the traditional village and community life. One reason is definitely the expelling factor of the insurgency. But the other factor is the economic factor. People come out as there is no job or employment creation in the area thus wasting local resources. So we also suggested that this should also get primary attention.

NET: There are differences among various ethnic groups in the Northeast and we do not treat people from other states very well in the Northeast? Don’t you think we should first set our house in order?

MP Bezbaruah: That is a very serious problem as far as Northeast is concerned which needs to be looked into. Socio- cultural and economic study of that should be done. We really need to put a lot of things in order and there is no doubt about it. Although we did take it into account, but as we had a specific mandate, so we didn’t bring it up. We mentioned about the problems back home but we didn’t want to dilute the main thing by going into another issue which is equally important and relevant but can be looked into separately.

NET: One issue which keeps cropping is the cultural divide between the host and guest and that leads to the bone of contention.

MP Bezbaruah: That is a very serious problem. We did interact with some of the residential wel fare associations from Munirka (A place in South Delhi where good number of people from NE live on rent). We asked them about these problems. They admitted their problems from their side but they also said that the Northeast people should also attune to the lifestyle and expectations of the locality they live in. We have made some suggestions there. One of these suggestions is to bring the communities together where the police administration and local administration can play a role. One other point we suggested was to sensitise the people who come here about what they can expect, what they should do and what they shouldn’t do.

NET: Did you recommend any sort of institutionalised mechanism towards redressal of problems faced by Northeast people?

MP Bezbaruah: We suggested strengthening various measures. One is strengthening the resident bhawans by making them play some role not only for the government officers and ministers but also as a mouthpiece or as a representative of the people coming to Delhi. The other thing we suggested was that we should make it possible to anyone coming from the Northeast here to register centrally through something, and notify where they are living and so that we can have some contact. It will ensure in having some sort of helping system. And that system should be expanded to what we have named as ‘NE Centre’. NE Centre is a very wide concept, it is not only a center for culture, history etc., but also a place where any Northeastern person would be able to get counseling and help before or after coming here, and that I believe, will be a game changer.

Bezbaruah committee has also recommended holding of festivals to showcase various facets of Northeast in India’s metropolis. And in the past five years Delhi has witness a good number festivals claiming to be showcasing the Northeast. In all of them either apparently there is miniscule crowd or only people from Northeast living in Delhi are thronging in. However, speaking to Northeast Today, Shymaknau Mahanta, organiser-in-chief, North East Festival, said, “This will be wrong to say that North East Festival (NEF) is not attracting crowd from rest of India. This year it has made headline in 300 newspapers across the country. Prominent news channels have covered the event. NEF has actually generated positive vibes about Northeast which otherwise is in news for all wrong reasons,” adding, “But the problem is we don’t have funds. The entire festival costs us Rs 1.5 crore. Unfortunately, we hardly have any funds. This year we have put in our own resources. DoNER has only given us Rs 5 lakh. Out of eight Northeastern states, only Assam has supported us. Private funds are also hard to get.”

“We are finding it difficult to hold it and due to fund crunch and apathy from the governments we may have to stop the entire exercise,” Mahanta concluded.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that MHA will adopt all the immediate recommendations of the Bezbaruah committee including amendment in IPC. Subsequently, the ministry had proposed for two new sections – 153 (C) and 509 (A) to be inserted in the Indian Penal Code. The proposed Section 153 (C) makes acts causing or likely to cause fear or feeling of insecurity among the community punishable with up to five years’ imprisonment whereas Section 509 (C) is proposed to be made punishable with imprisonment for three years for word, gesture or act intended to insult a member of a particular racial group or a race. The Central government will also consider enactment of an anti-racist legislation, said Singh.

The last amendment in Criminal Jurisprudence was promulgated in 2013; and these proposed amendments pertaining to giving protection to Northeast people are yet to see the light of the day. Till now, accused persons of ‘racial slur’ are dealt with SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. However, this act in the present context is found to be inadequate to protect even the interest of the SCs and STs. This Act came into being to protect those who are the victims of India’s deep-rooted caste system. So, it is naturally insufficient and obsolete to protect the interest of Northeast people facing racial discrimination. Now to add to this, the conviction in SC/ST Act is alarmingly low. Up to 2009, 80 percent of the cases were pending under SC/ST Act and the conviction rate is mere 30 percent while conviction rate in other cognizable offences in the country is 42 percent.

The investigation under the SC/ST Act has to be carried out by an officer “not below the rank of DSP.” On the contrary, till 2005-2006, India had only 33 IPS officers in 77000 cases against SCs/STs. This ratio is prevalent in provincial police services as well. SC/ST Act also does not cover all the people in the Northeast as not all the people in the region are STs and SCs. Moreover, there are many communities which though do not enjoy ST status in Assam, but members from the same community enjoy the said status in other states.

Joint Commissioner in Delhi Police Robin Hibu and also nodal officer of Northeast People believes unless there is no assimilation, any law only will lead to succumbing the Northeast people inside a protective cocoon. Echoing Hibu’s concern Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar told Northeast Today that the Central government is “okay” with the idea (read Bezbaruah Committee recommendation). He further said he will ask National Centre for Education and Training, the apex recommendatory body in the country which designs textbook for in school level up to 12th standard as to what steps are taken towards executing the Bezbaruah committee recommendation and what can be done in future. He also said, “One people; one country” concept has been taken forward whereby people of diverse background will learn, understand and respect each other.

However, lackadaisical attitude from the government resulted in petitions being filed in Supreme Court of India. The apex court while disposing a petition filed by lawyer Karma Darjee has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take proactive measures to monitor redressal of issues related to racial discrimination faced by NE people. The court also observed the mindset against citizens from NE should be changed. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice TS Thakur and DY Chandrachud observed “the involvement of law enforcing agency is not sufficient alone to resolve the problem. Mindsets have to be changed including in the universities, colleges and educational institution, place of work and in the society. Sensitivity and inclusion have to be fostered.” It further said “in order to achieve this, greater awareness of the history and the rich cultural tradition of the Northeast are required to be inculcated.”

The court observed that both Central and state governments have “non-negotiable obligation” to take steps towards India’s commitment to racial equality. To this effect the court has ordered the Central government to formulate a committee.

Interview with Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Robin Hibu

NET: Delhi Police, under your active role, has been doing a lot of work towards the safety of the Northeast people in Delhi. What are the milestones you have achieved through Delhi Police?

Robin Hibu: After the Nido Tania’s unfortunate incident, many milestones have been achieved by the Delhi Police. Those are: 1) Starting of the 1093 helpline, 2) Special police unit for Northeast, 3) Land allotment for the special police unit for Northeast in Delhi, 4) Rs 24 crore allotted by Ministry of Women and Child Development for building special police unit for Northeast at Delhi which will have acounseling and redressal centre and an auditorium. 5) Special requirement for the Northeast and for the first time 443 boys and girls are undergoing training under Delhi Police out of which 33 are female candidates, 6) Compulsory sensitisation of all the ranks of the police from IPS to constable about the Northeast culture and heritage. 7) Started Hindi classes also for the officers from Northeast who are already working with the Delhi Police.

We have also started a blood bank in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Then under the CSR initiative along with an NGO, we have started an initiative of giving medical subsidies to Northeast people. There are already 51 hospitals giving medical concessions. We are again going for special recruitment in Northeastern states capitals. Already the Centre has given nod for that. There would be recruitment centers in each state’s capital cities in the Northeast. We are sending all our ACPs to the Northeast for cultural exposures.

There has been also massive campaign through social media to reach out to the people of Northeast. For the first time in the country there is Standing Order Procedure (SoP) on how to deal with the people of the Northeast. There is also policy of zero tolerance against any crime committed against the Northeast people. Now people are coming forward to register their complaints even against harassment in their workplaces. We have streamlined the gamut of problems of the people of the Northeast living in Delhi, which has become a model for the other cities to follow. I can very confidently say now that Delhi Police have taken many initiatives. For example, for burying dead bodies of the Northeast people whose families cannot afford to tack back the bodies back home. So, we have galvanized from all point of view not only from the security point of view.

NET: Do you think the people of Northeast are coming forward to assimilate with mainlanders?

Robin Hibu: I understand that once the people come out of the Northeast, there is a problem of assimilations. This arises from both sides because of the language problem, cultural differences, food habits, etc. So it creates some kind of gap, which needs to be bridged. To bridge the gap, a good beginning has been made. Now, we are going to schools with Delhi Police’s Community Reach Out Programme to share about Northeast’s cultural heritage.

We are also encouraging our boys and girls saying that you cannot continuously live under police protection and so we have advised them to learn the local language and culture, which is why we have started our Hindi classes here. We are asking them to learn other cultural heritage and exchange cultural ideas. We have asked them to celebrate their festivals like Holi or Baishakhi, etc.

Keeping all the limitations in mind, as a policeman, we have been doing beyond what we say as call of duty. We have been organizing cultural exchange programme with the Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) in Delhi and also trying to reach out to taxi and auto- rickshaw associations. But all these need to be carried out in an institutionalised manner.

NET: After the death of Nido Tania, Government of India had formed the Bezbaruah committee of which you were also a part. After one year of rigorous study you came up with a report widely mentioning what should be done. But over the years, we have seen that recommendations were not implemented. Why?

Robin Hibu: I cannot say or comment about other ministry or departments though there are exhaustive recommendations for each and every ministry. That is there. Several reviews are done by Government of India and they are on their job. But to limit myself to the police department, we have exceeded our mandate in a very positive way and I think apart from review we have focused on the short term and long term goals. Long term measures like promulgating an anti-racist law, amending IPC, CRPC, etc., are there. If you talk about short term measures, sensitisation is one of them. Since review is going on I think, perhaps we need to do a little more in regards to what action has been taken on the ground; that is what I feel.

NET: The Supreme Court of India has also given directions.

Robin Hibu: Out of many PILs, hearing the PIL given by Karma Dorjee, the Supreme Court of India has given direction to form monitoring committee. That is a landmark judgment. They have also asked for speedy trial of the Northeast people all across the country. Thirdly, they have asked for massive sensitization of the Northeast. Moreover, recommendation of Bezbaruah Committee should be reviewed monthly and action taken should be followed up meticulously.

NET: The Supreme Court has directed to form a committee and you will also be part of that committee given your experience and given your work. But, how will you start the sensitization programme given the huge population of Delhi?

Robin Hibu: There are many ways. To start with, incorporation of Northeast topics in the syllabus in the schools, college and universities to catch up young people is one of them. There can be all out effort to reach out to the non-governmental organisations like trade union, chambers of commerce, etc., to have massive dose of positive exposure on the culture and traditions of the Northeast. There can be cultural centers in Delhi, which Delhi Police have started in a very small way. But that has to be started in a big way. Now, what is needed to done is to implement the recommendations of the Bezbaruah Committee.

NET: The NCERT has already included short notes about the heroes of Northeast and if any education board which endorses NCERT books wants to add something it can do it separately attaching pages.

Robin Hibu: I agree with you, but, at least start that first. I am glad that they have started. But NCERT should consult with others while including something on the Northeast. Other than including something on Rani Gaidinliu, we have not found about others. They should have wider consultations through NGOs, student leaders and other stakeholders. That should be widely discussed with the people of eight Northeastern states. Why include only freedom fighters? Why not mythological figures such as Parashuram or Krishna or Rukmini which have Northeast connection? What I am saying that there should be wide consultation before HRD Ministry bring them to light.

NET: Do you think something like Northeast study in university level will also help? Something on the line of North East Study Centre in Jamia Milia Islamia?

Robin Hibu: That’s a wonderful idea. Why only Jamia University? Why not in DU or in JNU? But, I find that more or less that mandate is not clear as I have been talking to the faculty members. Secondly there is lack of resources and thirdly there should be more field oriented visits. If somebody is studying on the Northeast, let there be scholarships and let there be a grant. Let them spend some time in the Northeast to understand the problem.

NET: Finally, what message you will give to someone coming to Delhi from a remote in the Northeast?

Robin Hibu: I would most welcome each and every one, but, I would only suggest before you come do your homework properly. You please crosscheck the university and colleges that you are going to study. You must know what your job prospect is. If you are coming for a job, make sure that your company is legal and not a fake company or scam company. Come with an open mind. Please respect the local sentiment and culture. Learn the language. When you spread your hands people would handshake with you. Finally, if in case you are in trouble in Delhi and NCR make use of our 1093 special landline number. We have also an NGO Helping Hand spanning across the country. We will try to reach out to you. But come out with a positive mind, come with the feeling that we would learn, adjust with the local culture here.

Racism Row

There are counter arguments as well towards the entire notion. Racism does exist in Northeast as well. The prevailing xenophobia comes into effect more often in the region resulting in atrocities inflicted on people of Bihar and UP living in the Northeast. There is conflict among various ethnic groups in the region as well. Meiteis and Nagas are fighting for the same landmass for decades. Bodos in Assam want to carve out separate homeland so are the Koch Rajbongshis and Karbis. And dearth of assimilation has left a composite gap between Northeast and rest of India. A substantial section of the boys and girls from Northeast who lands in India’s metropolis with a oneway ticket often confines to themselves. Language barrier and a sense of inferiority shift them away from their fellow beings from rest of India. Moreover, financial constraint back home forces them to live in shady and congested urban slums – something extremely opposite to the kind of housing they have back home.

Pre-independence Delhi or other urban centre of “mainland India” did not have Northeast component much to reckon. After independence people from Northeast have started moving to Delhi and other cities for varied reasons. A sense of victimhood in their own land has forced the young minds from Northeast to move into India’s urban centres. However, centrally funded academic institutions of international standard are pan Indian in character and brilliant minds from Northeast getting into such institutions after clearing rigorous admission procedure doesn’t constitute such exodus.

Northeast people in white collar jobs and other services which require a pan Indian presence also do not actually become the part of the victimized lot. However, racial discrimination either in a subtle way or in full public view is palpable with everyone starting from a probationary officer in the Indian Administrative Service to the security guard manning an ATM in the dark of the night. Speaking to Northeast Today Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary confesses, “I have faced those embarrassing situation before. At times when I book a hotel in UP or in Rajasthan, they ask for my passport. Sometime I had to show my Member of Parliament identity card to prove that I am Indian. If I face these sorts of situation you can imagine the condition of the common people.”

In Retrospect

Northeast is an Asian miniature where brown and yellow race meet and mingle. While the entire region has an inextricable connection with the far-east countries; its seamless assimilation with Indo- Aryan culture also is inexorable. The citizens of the region have all the right to preserve their diverse identity and way of life living very much in the country. But one step forward from the Northeasterners and another from the rest of India is the need of the hour to achieve such ideal situation.

(With Dhiraj Kumar Sarma)